MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel stacks and projected lineups - September 13 | 2022 MLB Season

There are 11 games listed for Tuesday's MLB DFS DraftKings slate. For FanDuel's slates, there are 12 games. Both slates begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Tuesday, September 13.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Trea Turner, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $5.6k, FanDuel $4.0k)

Turner has been red hot over the last five days, sporting an OPS well over 1.000 in this span. On the year, he's up to .305 with 20 homers, 96 RBIs, and 90 runs. The speedy Turner has also chipped in with 24 stolen bases. Tonight, he'll face a solid arm in the Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly, but he should be able to play well again anyway from the two-spot in L.A.'s lineup.

"Trea Turner hits one WAY out off Wil Myers" - Fox Sports: MLB

Tyler O'Neill, OF, St. Louis Cardinals (DraftKings $5.4k, FanDuel $3.2k)

Tyler O'Neill is coming off of two very strong fantasy performances. O'Neill also feasts on high fly ball rate pitchers, and opposing starter Matt Bush has a rate of 33.6% since 2021, almost 10% above league average. In these matchups, O'Neill is slugging .574 since last year began. Look for him to stay hot and find ways to contribute, as he also has 12 steals on the year.

Other DFS Star Picks: Jose Abreu, 1B, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $4.0k, FanDuel $3.2k), Marcus Semien, 2B, Texas Rangers (DraftKings $5.0k, FanDuel $3.7k), Jacob deGrom, S.P., New York Mets (DraftKings $11.8k, FanDuel $12.0k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Ryan McMahon, 2B/3B, Colorado Rockies (DraftKings $4.4k, FanDuel $2.2k) Ryan McMahon has now recorded three homers in his previous two games, yet his salary still sits near the minimum. He's a great value play as a result, and he's also expected to bat first.

"Ryan McMahon - Colorado Rockies (15)" - MLB HR Videos

Over the last two seasons, McMahon has slugged .471 against right-handers with high flyball rates. Even though Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech is pretty good, he's sometimes susceptible to the long ball. McMahon has a .531 SLG over the past two weeks, and Chicago's home park is homer-friendly.

Other DFS Value Picks: Giancarlo Stanton, OF, New York Yankees (DraftKings $5.1k, FanDuel $2.7k), Anthony Santander, OF, Baltimore Orioles (DraftKings $4.9k, FanDuel $2.9k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Baltimore Orioles versus Cory Abbott, Washington Nationals, RHP

Chicago White Sox versus Chad Kuhl, Colorado Rockies, RHP

