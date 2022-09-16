MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - September 15 | 2022 MLB Season

Ten teams will feature for Thursday's MLB DFS DraftKings slate. The slate begins at 7:20 p.m. EDT. FanDuel's slate has twelve teams to pick from and begins at 6:40 p.m. EDT tonight. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Thursday, September 15.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Juan Soto, OF, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $4.9k, FanDuel $3.8k)

Soto is in the midst of a huge slump, explaining why his salary has consistently dropped over the last few weeks. Soto still has an OPS of .849 this season, and his OBP versus righties is .449. Tonight, he and the Padres will be taking their cuts against the Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson, who is making his MLB debut. This will give Soto an advantage as he's one of the most patient hitters in all of baseball. Look for the Padres' star to bounce back with this favorable matchup tonight.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Juan Soto working a walk is art. Juan Soto working a walk is art. https://t.co/FVNCiUjaim

"Juan Soto working a walk is art." - Rob Friedman

Kyle Tucker, OF, Houston Astros (DraftKings $5.5k, FanDuel $3.7k)

Kyle Tucker has enjoyed a solid season for Houston, and he's just four RBIs away from 100. Tucker is also slugging .552 since last year against right-handers with high flyball rates like James Kaprielian, the A's starter tonight. He's also on a four-game hitting streak where he's gone deep three times. Expect the lefty-swinging Tucker from the fifth spot to keep racking up the RBIs and fantasy points on Thursday.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Kyle Tucker just casually putting together another great season Kyle Tucker just casually putting together another great season https://t.co/VFPzMMnHQg

"Kyle Tucker just casually putting together another great season" - Talkin' Baseball

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Lance McCullers Jr., SP, Houston Astros (DraftKings $9.7k, FanDuel $9.9k), Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City Royals (DraftKings $5.1k, FanDuel $3.3k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Corey Dickerson, OF, St. Louis Cardinals (DraftKings $2.8k, FanDuel $2.6k)

Corey Dickerson steps in tonight against the Reds' righty Chase Anderson. He has averaged .342 in the past two weeks, and last night extended his hitting streak to eight games. He has a .508 SLG off of righties this year, and he has great hitters in front of him and behind him. Expect him to provide solid value again from the heart of the Cardinals order.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Brendan Donovan, 2B/3B, St. Louis Cardinals (DraftKings $3.3k, FanDuel $3.0k), Josh Bell, 1B, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $4.4k, FanDuel $2.8k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Houston Astros vs. James Kaprielian, Oakland Athletics, RHP

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell