MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - September 5 | 2022 MLB Season

Six games are listed for Monday's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel slates. Both slates begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Monday, September 5.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Guardians (DraftKings $6.0k, FanDuel $3.9k)

Jose Ramirez has had an excellent season, and he's been one of the most consistent players in the MLB over the last few years.

He has an especially favorable matchup today, as he beats up on righties who throw a lot of sliders. Ramirez is slugging .611 in these situations since the start of the 2021 season. Brady Singer, the Royals starter for today, throws his slider about 38% of the time. Also, in Ramirez's career versus Singer, he's hit .455.

Expect Ramirez to have a solid game in Kansas City tonight, where he'll likely bat third as he's done all year.

Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians



#ForTheLand José Ramírez ties a career high in runs batted in! José Ramírez ties a career high in runs batted in!#ForTheLand https://t.co/SKwTe2Y9QK

"José Ramírez ties a career high in runs batted in! #ForTheLand" - Cleveland Guardians

Other DFS Star Picks: Shohei Ohtani, 1B/OF, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings $6.4k, FanDuel $4.2k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Justin Turner, 3B, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $4.6k, FanDuel $3.0k)

Justin Turner is expected to bat sixth tonight against the rival Giants. Turner has been red hot, carrying a .475 average and .750 slugging over the past two weeks. He's also riding a 14-game hitting streak that he'll look to extend. Look for him to get his fair share of run-scoring and driving opportunities on Monday.

MLB HR Videos @MLBHRVideos Justin Turner - Los Angeles Dodgers (10)

Justin Turner - Los Angeles Dodgers (10) https://t.co/Tgm7K28GT9

"Justin Turner - Los Angeles Dodgers (10)" - MLB HR Videos

Evan Longoria, 3B, San Francisco Giants (DraftKings $3.5k, FanDuel $2.5k)

Evan Longoria has had a decent campaign, but he's always a safe pick against southpaws. In fact, since the start of the 2021 season, Longoria is slugging .553 against soft-throwing lefties. Opposing starter Andrew Heaney has great stats, but he can be hittable at times. His fastball sits in the low 90s, well below average nowadays, so look for the Giants' veteran infielder to take advantage of that.

On the year, he has a .514 slugging off of lefties. He'll also be at Dodger Stadium, which is one of the best parks for a righty hitter to play in. Look for him to produce from the cleanup spot against the rival Dodgers.

Other DFS Value Picks: Jose Suarez, SP, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings $7.0k, FanDuel $8.0k), Taylor Ward, OF, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings $3.1k, FanDuel $2.9k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

San Francisco Giants versus Andrew Heaney, Los Angeles Dodgers, LHP

