MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - September 8 | 2022 MLB Season

Six teams are featured for Thursday's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel slates. Both slates begin at 6:45 p.m. EDT. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Thursday, September 8.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Bryce Harper, OF, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $5.5k, FanDuel $4.2k)

Bryce Harper missed a big portion of the season due to injury, but he's back now, and his average sits at .314. His power numbers have been slightly down, but Harper has a solid track record against Miami Marlins starter Alcantara. Harper is batting .370 in 27 career at-bats against Alcantara.

Bryce Harper is back.

The Phillies' outfielder has been a great late-game hitter, so once Alcantara is knocked out, he'll have more favorable matchups. Since last year, Harper has a 1.073 OPS from the seventh inning on. That stat, paired with his success off of Alcantara, should result in a solid game at the plate Thursday.

Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees (DraftKings $6.4k, FanDuel $5.1k)

Aaron Judge is the frontrunner for MVP in the American League right now. Judge has been pitched around a ton lately, but he's still clubbed four homers in his last five games.

Since 2021 began, Judge is slugging .711 against right-handers who go to their breaking stuff a lot. Sonny Gray, the Twins' starter, throws his slider and curveball over one-third of the time. Look for Judge, from the top of the order, to keep being a fantasy monster against his former teammate.

#AllRise for the 55th time

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Jose Abreu, 1B, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $4.1k, FanDuel $3.3k), Alec Bohm, 3B, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $4.8k, FanDuel $3.0k), Dylan Cease, SP, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $9.6k, FanDuel $10.8k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Elvis Andrus, SS, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $2.8k, FanDuel $2.2k)

Elvis Andrus has taken over briefly as the White Sox leadoff hitter. He's recorded four multi-hit games in his previous seven. Andrus is slugging .526 in his last 61 plate appearances, and he'll get to face his former club tonight. J.P. Sears is the A's starter. While the lefty has been good, he has given up a decent amount of hits. Expect the veteran shortstop to provide a lot of value on a small slate.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Brian Anderson, OF/3B, Miami Marlins (DraftKings $2.6k, FanDuel $2.3k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Philadelphia Phillies versus Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

