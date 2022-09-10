MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - September 9 | 2022 MLB Season

There are 12 games listed for Friday's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel slates. Both slates begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Let's look at the best players to target for production and value this Friday, September 9.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Daulton Varsho, C/OF, Arizona Diamondbacks (DraftKings $4.8k, FanDuel $3.5k)

Daulton Varsho has been on a tear lately as he's 6-for-13 in his previous three starts. Four of the six have been homers and up to 23 on the year. Varsho also has a great history against Rockies starter German Marquez. The lefty has a .385 OBP lifetime against Marquez, and Coors Field sees 21% more runs than the average park. Varsho's production and positional versatility are too intriguing to pass up.

Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks There's locked in, and then there's whatever Daulton Varsho is in at the plate right now. There's locked in, and then there's whatever Daulton Varsho is in at the plate right now. https://t.co/HzDDNXNajH

"There's locked in, and then there's whatever Daulton Varsho is in at the plate right now." - Dbacks

C.J. Cron, 1B, Colorado Rockies (DraftKings $5.2k, FanDuel $3.7k)

C.J. Cron earned All-Star honors this year, and he's one of the bigger power threats in the National League. His 90 RBIs rank third in the league, and his 26 RBIs place him in the top 10.

C.J. Cron has beaten up on pitch-to-contact type of pitchers since 2021. He is slugging .596 since last year against right-handers with low strikeout rates like Zach Davies. While Davies has had a solid year, he doesn't rack up the Ks, and he'll be pitching in hitter-friendly Coors Field. Expect Cron to produce on Friday in his home park.

RoxGifsVids @RoxGifsVids TO THE CRON ZONE!

C.J. Cron's 26th HR of the season TO THE CRON ZONE!C.J. Cron's 26th HR of the season https://t.co/OdelhG6e07

"TO THE CRON ZONE! C.J. Cron's 26th HR of the season" - RoxGifsVids

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: J.T. Realmuto, C, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $5.6k, FanDuel $3.4k), J.D. Martinez, OF, Boston Red Sox (DraftKings $4.9k, FanDuel $3.0k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Javier Baez, 2B/SS, Detroit Tigers, (DraftKings $4.2k, FanDuel $2.5k)

Javier Baez signed with the Tigers this off-season, and his year has been mostly disappointing. He has looked better recently, though, as he's tallied three multi-hit games in his previous five. Interestingly enough, he also hits much better on the road and struggles at home, so plug him in as a value play tonight in Kansas City.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Lucas Giolito, SP, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $8.5k, FanDuel $8.2k), Jake Fraley, OF, Cincinnati Reds (DraftKings $3.1k, FanDuel $2.7k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Philadelphia Phillies versus Patrick Corbin, Washington Nationals, LHP

Kansas City Royals versus Joey Wentz, Detroit Tigers, LHP

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt