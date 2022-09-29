Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 29 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will look to retreat from Hurricane Ian and head north to square up against the Milwaukee Brewers for a 4 game series. Although post season hopes are lost for the Marlins, the Brewers are still fighting for a wild card run out of the National League with a record of 83-72.

The Brewers, 43-31 at home, have to like their odds against the Marlins with a chance to close up the postseason race. They sit only 0.5 a game back in the standings and will look to strike hard this series.

The Brewers are coming off a split 2 game series with the Cardinals, but most recently, a 5-1 win. The offense came to life last night as Renfroe and Yelich will hope to keep the Brewers' bats in action tonight.

If Milwaukee can make that happen at the plate, their pitching matchup is certainly favorable. Lauer is on the mound for the Brewers, a lefty with an impressive 10-7 record. His ERA is slightly higher than his Miami opponent, but the Marlins will send out B.

Garrett, meanwhile, has a record of 3-6; an ERA of 3.52 in only 79 innings this season. Pitching out of the bullpen last night was great for the Brewers, so if the bats strike early, they could roll Miami tonight.

Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Date and Time: Thursday September 29, 7:40 EST

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Betting Odds

Miami Marlins: Moneyline (+150), Spread (+1.5)

Milwaukee Brewers: Moneyline (-175), Spread (-1.5)

Over/Under Runs: 7.5

Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Picks

Eric Lauer on the mound for the Brewers is certainly a positive, but he's not usually a force when it comes to strikeouts. In his last 2 outings, he's allowed 11 total hits and 7 total strike outs. He also hasn't gone more than 3 full innings and might let them put the ball in play. As mentioned earlier, the Brewers’ bullpen is in sharp form to take over. Milwaukee bring the bats and will bring the pitching support to help secure today's picks.

Picks: Eric Lauer under 5.5 strikeouts (-110), Over 7.5 runs (-110), and Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-175)

Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction:

The Brewers will keep a close game early as the Marlins take advantage of Lauer at the start, but the Brewers' bats will prevail and lock up a win on the scoreboard and on the over bet. Happy picking!

