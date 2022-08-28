Oakland Athletics vs New York Yankees  : Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction- August 28| 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics will take on the New York Yankees on Sunday. Both teams will meet for the fourth time this season. This will be a chance for the Athletics to square the series 2-2 with a win on Sunday.

The Athletics have struggled this season and are in the bottom spot in the American League West division. They have won only 47 times with a winning percentage of 0.367 this season. They haven't won enough on their home field and have a record of 21-43.

The Yankees, on the other hand, are in the top place in the American League East divison with 78 wins and a winning percentage of 0.614. They have a positive away record of 33-29. The Yankees will look to overcome the shocking Saturday night defeat with a better offensive performance.

The athetics had quite a good outing last time aggesively. They will count on players like Tony Kemp, Sean Murphy and Seth Brown for their aggressive work. They will count on JP Sears to deliver for them while pitching. He has a record of 5-1, an ERA and a WHIP of 1.11 this season.

The Yankees are a strong side with strong and aggressive players. They will look for Aaron Judge to do what he does best. He is leading the batting charts with 49 home runs, 109 RBIs and an OPS of 1.057 averaging 0.295 this season.

The Yankees will look to get Gerrit Cole to pitch. He has a 10-6 record with an ERA of 3.31 this season.

Oakland Athletics vs New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: The New York Yankees @Oakland Athletics

Date and Time: Saturday, August 28, 4:07 PM EDT

Venue: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

Oakland Athletics vs New York Yankees Betting Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER OAKLAND ATHLETICS 195 +1.5(115) 8.5(-110) NEW YORK YANKEES -215 -1.5(130) 8.5(+100)

Oakland Athletics vs New York Yankees best picks

The Athetics had quite a good outing last time aggesively. They will count on Sean Murphy to deliver for them. He is one of their best players and has done a commendable job this season, averaging 0.254.

The Yankees will count on Aaron Judge to score for them. He is the main hitter for the team and when he scores well, the team wins.

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees prediction.

This game will be very interesting. Both teams will go for the win and it all depends on who can score more. The Athletics will try to push the game with solid batting and pitching better.The Yankees will be more likely to settle the game with higher scoring. They are one of the most solid teams in the league.

The outcome of the match will depend on who scores big, but the Yankees have the upper hand and are more likely to win it.

Prediction: The New York Yankees will win the game.

