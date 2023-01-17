Moutet vs Cerundolo Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 17| Australian Open 2023

Corentin Moutet is a French international who is currently ranked No.62 in the ATP rankings. He is through to the second round of the Australian Open after defeating Wu Yibing from China in the first round, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 which was a five-set thriller.

There were a lot of similarities in the statistics between the two players and Corentin literally had to dig deep in order to get a result. The deciding factor in the game would be the total number of service points he won, which were 104 in total compared to Wu's, who won a total of 96 service points.

This led to the Frenchman winning a total of 171 points and Wu ending up winning a total of 160 points. He will now face Francisco Cerundolo in Round 2.

Franciso is seeded No.28 in the Australian Open as he won his first-round game against his fellow countryman Guido Pella in straight sets, winning it 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. He hit six aces in the win, whereas Guido failed to hit a single ace in the entire game.

There was a huge difference in points won on the second serve, as Franciso was at 80% compared to Guido, who was at 68%. He won 99 total points and Pella managed to win a total of 80 points.

Corentin Moutet vs Francisco Cerundolo: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Corentin Moutet +120 +1.5 (-115) O 37.5 (-125) Francisco Cerundolo -145 -1.5 (-105) U 37.5 (+100)

Corentin reached a career-high of 51 in the ATP rankings in 2022. This is his fifth appearance at the Australian Open and has managed to reach the round of 64 in his last two attempts.

This is Francisco Cerundolo's first appearance at the Australian Open. The Argentinian has reached a career-high ranking of 24 in 2022. He now has a chance to leave a mark on the Grand Slam with a win in the second round.

Corentin Moutet vs Francisco Cerundolo: Match Details

Fixture: Corentin Moutet @ Francisco Cerundolo

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 10:00 p.m ET

Venue: Melbourne Park

Corentin Moutet vs Francisco Cerundolo: Betting Prediction

The two players will battle it out on the court against each other for the first time in the second round of the Australian Open. Although Francisco is a better-ranked player and is seeded in the tournament, it makes little to no difference as both players don't make a lot of difference. So expect the game to be a close contest.

Final Prediction: Total Over 37.5 (-120)

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes