Hamburg European Open 2022: Francisco Cerundolo vs Aslan Karatsev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: Francisco Cerundolo vs Aslan Karatsev

Date: July 22, 2022.

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Hamburg, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €1,770,865

Match Timing: 1 pm local time / 11 am GMT / 7 am ET / 4:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Francisco Cerundolo vs Aslan Karatsev preview

Francisco Cerundolo will look to extend his winning streak

Francisco Cerundolo takes on Aslan Karatsev in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open on Friday.

The Argentine has won 19 out of 30 matches so far this season, with his best performance coming at last week's Nordea Open in Bastad, where he clinched the title.

Cerundolo beat Pedro Sousa in the first round before triumphing over top seed Casper Ruud to reach the quarterfinals. Here, he defeated Aslan Karatsev and later eliminated Pablo Carreno Busta to set up a final clash against Sebastian Baez. Cerundolo beat his compatriot 7-6(4), 6-2 to win his maiden ATP singles title.

Earlier in the season, the 23-year-old had also reached his first Masters 1000 semifinal in Miami.

Following his victory in Bastad, Cerundolo is competing at the Hamburg European Open this week, where he has reached the quarterfinals after beating Daniel Altmaier and second seed Andrey Rublev.

Karatsev, meanwhile, started this season strongly by winning the Sydney International. However, his form suffered a dip in the following months. The Russian currently has 14 wins out of 30 matches in 2022.

After being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Nordea Open, Karatsev has beaten sixth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili and Daniel Galan on his way to the last eight in Hamburg.

Francisco Cerundolo vs Aslan Karatsev head-to-head

Cerundolo leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Karatsev, having beaten him 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the Nordea Open in Bastad last week.

Francisco Cerundolo vs Aslan Karatsev odds

Player Name Moneyline Francisco Cerundolo -188 Aslan Karatsev +150

Francisco Cerundolo vs Aslan Karatsev prediction

Cerundolo will enter the match as the favorite to win given his recent performances. The Argentine has beaten Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev in the last couple of weeks after taking a set off Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon.

However, Karatsev will be keen to rediscover his form after months of struggle. He thus cannot be completely written off.

Cerundolo can play well on clay, but he isn't your archetypal clay-courter as he plays quite aggressively and has some serious power in his shots, especially his forehand.

Karatsev was very dominant during his service games in his quarterfinal against Galan, serving six aces and winning 33 out of 37 points on his first serve. The Russian's game is centered around his powerful groundstrokes but he will have to be careful in controlling his aggression to prevent hitting too many unforced errors.

Karatsev has produced some promising performances lately but given Cerundolo's burgeoning confidence, he should be able to get the better of him once again.

Pick: Cerundolo to win in straight sets.

