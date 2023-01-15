Nadal vs Draper Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 15| Australian Open 2023

Rafael Nadal, who is currently ranked No.2 in the world, is arguably one of the greatest tennis players of all time. He is the only player in history to have the highest number of Grand Slams (22), ahead of his rivals, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. He has returned once again at the 2023 Australian Open, where he will try to notch his 23rd Grand Slam. Rafa will now take on the 21-year-old British player Jack Draper, who is ranked #40 in the world. Jack took massive strides compared to last year when he was ranked 259th in the world.

This might turn out to be a highly contested matchup for Rafa, who has not been in the best of form lately. His record this year hasn't been to his liking, losing both games he played. Jack Draper, on the other hand, has had a better start to the new year, winning four games and losing two, all games being played on hard courts. This will be his first appearance at the Australian Open, as the youngster has participated twice in Wimbledon and only once in the US Open. He is definitely one of the brightest youngsters in the tennis world at the moment.

Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Rafael Nadal -285 -5.5 (+115) O 37.5 (-130) Jack Draper +225 +5.5 (-140) U 37.5 (+110)

Nadal has been in the final of the Australian Open multiple times and has won it twice, first in 2009 and then last year. Now, as the age settles down on him, he will be looking to give it another try and look for his third Australian Grand Slam trophy.

This is a great opportunity for Jack to showcase his talent against one of the best of all time. He could really make use of the fine form that he has shown this year.

Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper: Match Details

Fixture: Rafael Nadal @ Jack Draper

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 10:30 p.m ET

Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park

Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper: Betting Prediction

The two players will be meeting each other for the first time in the first round of a major. This matchup features a master of his craft versus a master in the making. A contest between a left-hander and a right-hander is always fun to watch. However, the fans would want to see Rafa qualify for the next round as he the fan favorite, so expect him to win the match and win by at least six games.

Final Prediction: Rafael -5.5 (+115)

