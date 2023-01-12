Adelaide International 2 2023: Jack Draper vs Soon Woo Kwon preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Jack Draper vs Soon Woo Kwon

Date: January 13, 2023

Tournament: Adelaide International 2

Round: Semi-finals

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Club, Adelaide

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $259,303

Jack Draper vs Soon Woo Kwon preview

Battle of the Brits - Day One: Jack Draper

World No. 40 Jack Draper will take on World No. 84 Soo Woo Kwon in the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 2 on Friday, January 13.

Draper had a virtuous season in 2022, garnering 46 wins from 65 matches and title-winning runs at the Forli 2, Forli 4, Forli 5 and Saint-Brieuc Challenger. He also reached the semi-finals of the Eastbourne International and ATP Next Gen finals in November.

The Brit kicked off his new 2023 season with a competent win over Soon Woo Kwon in the Adelaide International 1 but couldn't fend off eighth seed Karen Khachanov in the second round.

He steadied the ship in the Adelaide International 2, with three wins on the trot, defeating the likes of Lorenzo Sonego, Tommy Paul, and Karen Khachanov en route to the semi-finals.

Draper evened the score against Khachanov this time around as he defeated the Russian in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(3) to secure his place in the last four.

2023 Adelaide International 2 - Day 3: Soon Woo Kwon

Soon Woo Kwon, on the other hand, had a challenging season in 2022, securing 25 wins from 55 matches and a semi-final appearance at the Tokyo Open. He showed glimpses of his high potential with first-rate wins against Holger Rune at the 2022 Australian Open and Felix Auger Aliassime while representing Korea at the Davis Cup.

The 25-year-old made a strong start to the new 2023 season, registering back-to-back wins in his first two matches and qualifying for the Adelaide International 1. His run came to an end after Jack Draper outfoxed him in the first round.

However, Soon Woo Kwon has looked determined to make an impact at the Adelaide International 2. He continued his decent run of form and defeated the likes of Tomas Machac, Pablo Carreno Busta, and Mikael Ymer to book his first semi-final spot of the season. The Korean defeated the Swedish Ymer in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

Jack Draper vs Soon Woo Kwon head-to-head

Draper leads the head-to-head against Soon Woo Kwon 1-0. He defeated the Korean most recently at the Adelaide International 1 in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.

Jack Draper vs Soon Woo Kwon odds

Jack Draper vs Soon Woo Kwon prediction

Battle of the Brits - Day One

Jack Draper will be a slight favorite to book his spot in the finals of the Adelaide International 1. He picked up a formidable win over Soon Woo Kwon at the Adeliade International 1 and will be high on confidence after defeating third seed Karen Khachanov in the last round.

The Brit served efficiently in his previous match, firing 10 aces and winning 80 percent of his first serve points. He recorded only nine unforced errors throughout the tie and showcased his powerful all-round game. Woo Kwon will need to figure out a way to tackle his offensive gameplay and accurate groundstrokes off both wings.

The Korean, on the contrary, is coming off a strong performance too. He won 74 percent of his first serve points and saved four out of five break points against Ymer. He's achieved significant success while approaching the net and keeping the points short. Woo Kwon won 11 out of 14 points in his previous match using that tactic and will surely look to use it against Draper, who is not the best mover on the court.

However, the Brit does possess a devastating passing shot and will surely figure out a way if his opposite number does not mix up his game. Draper may have to work harder than the last time the duo met in Adelaide, but he seems to be in too good a touch to let this slip through.

Pick: Draper to win in three sets.

