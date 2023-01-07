New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks play host to the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center in NBA Regular Season action on Saturday (January 7).

This game has a lot of significance in the Western Conference standings as the third-placed Pelicans take on the fourth-placed Mavericks. The Mavs were in tremendous form prior to their last game where they were beaten 95-124 by the Celtics. They had gone on a six-game win streak before that loss, improving to a 22-17 record. They are now up to fourth place in the west, just a couple games behind the Pelicans above them in third place.

The Mavs can consider themselves the luckiest team as they possibly have the best individual in the entire league. Luka Doncic has been in unprecedented form. He is averaging nearly 42 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists per game over the last seven games. He currently leads the league in scoring, with 34 points per game on a ridiculous 61% true shooting.

The Pelicans have had the exact same fortune as the Mavs over the last seven games, winning six on the bounce and losing their last game 102-108 against the Nets who were led by a 33 point performance by Kevin Durant. Prior to his injury, Zion Williamson was in the form of his life, averaging nearly 30 points a night in the month of December.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans @ Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS New Orleans Pelicans Brandon Ingram Toe Out New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson Hamstring Out

The Pelicans have a major injury issue coming into this game without their superstar duo of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, who are out with toe and hamstring injuries respectively.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE New Orleans Pelicans +7 (-110) Over 224.5 (-110) +220 Dallas Mavericks -7 (-110) Under 224.5 (-110) -275

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans: PG CJ McCollum SG Trey Murphy SF Herbert Jones PF Naji Marshall C Jonas Valanciunas

Dallas Mavericks: PG Luka Doncic (GTD) SG Spencer Dinwiddie SF Tim Hardaway PF Reggie Bullock C Christian Wood

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Betting Prediction

The Pelicans are in trouble. Without Zion and Ingram, the Pelicans look a shadow of themselves and have a very low production line for points. The Mavs are in inspired form even though they lost their last game.

There’s no shame in losing against the best team in basketball and the Mavs will come into this game with that confidence.

Luka is playing at a level never seen before and looks like he could obliterate the Pelicans tonight. They have a good home record thus far winning 16 of their 22 games at the American Airlines Center and should be extending that run tonight.

Mavericks: -120

Poll : 0 votes