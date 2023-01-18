New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 18 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks (25-20) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a grueling 123-121 OT loss to the Toronto Raptors. Their opponents tonight, the Washington Wizards (18-26), are currently on a two-game losing skid.

The Knicks picked up a 112-108 win over the Wizards when they clashed last week. This bodes well for the New York outfit tonight as the Wizards continue to be alarmingly inconsistent on the court. Prior to their Raptors loss, the Knicks were on a three-game winning streak.

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Match Details

Fixture: Wizards @ Knicks

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 07:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, New York

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Injury Report

On the Wizards' front, shooting guard Bradley Beal is questionable due to hamstring issues.

On the Knicks' end, there are no reported injuries ahead of tonight's game.

Player Team Injury Status Bradley Beal Wizards Hamstring Questionable

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Wizards +6 (-110) Ov 223 (-110) +200 Knicks -6 (-110) Un 223 (-110) -240

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Starting 5s

Wizards - PG: Monte Morris, SG: Bradley Beal, SF: Kyle Kuzma, PF: Kristaps Porzingis, C: Daniel Gafford

Knicks - PG: Jalen Brunson, SG: Quentin Grimes, SF: RJ Barrett, PF: Julius Randle, C: Mitchell Robinson

Wizards vs. Knicks Prediction

The Wizards are just 1-5 in their last six games. Their sole win in that time was over the Chicago Bulls. Star shooting guard Bradley Beal has been out recently due to his hamstring injury. It's hardly a coincidence that the team's latest dip has been in conjunction with his injury woes. On offense, the team is struggling to get the job done from long range. Defensively, they've been largely average.

The Knicks, meanwhile, were looking strong prior to their recent Raptors loss. In their most recent game, RJ Barrett looked impressive with 32 points and seven rebounds. The team did, however, show weakness in both the three-point range and from the field. They will have to be more aggressive on offense if they want to secure the win tonight.

With the home-court advantage and proof already that they have the Wizards' number, the Knicks should be able to resume winning ways tonight.

Prediction: Knicks

