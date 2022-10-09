New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Prediction, Odds, Line and Picks for NFL Week 5 Matchup

NFL teams with winning records - Green Bay Packers and New York Giants - will clash in London for the first time in the league's history.

In the 32nd London game in history, the Packers and Giants will enter the field with identical 3-1 records. For the first time since 2019, the NFC rivals will square off in the regular season.

While Green Bay will play its first game in England, New York will play its third London matchup.

Giants vs Packers Betting Odds

Team Money line Spread Over/Under New York Giants +300 +8 (-110) Over 41.5 (-110) Green Bay Packers -365 -8 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110)

Giants vs Packers Match Details

Fixture: Giants at Packers

Date and Time: Sunday, October 9; 9:30 am ET

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Giants vs Packers Head-to-Head

Green Bay holds a 29-23-2 advantage over their opponents in the all-time regular season history between the two teams.

Since 2012, the Giants have prevailed in three of their last five regular-season meetings. The Packers beat the Giants 31-13 in their most recent meeting, which took place in 2019. The Packers are 3-2 in their last five games against the Giants

Giants vs Packers Key Stats

Team Stats: Giants

points per game: 19, points allowed per game: 17.8, total yards: 353, yards passing: 160.5, yards rushing: 192.5, yards allowed: 341, pass yards allowed: 200, rush yards allowed: 141

Team Stats: Packers

points per game: 18.8, points allowed per game: 17.3, total yards: 395, yards passing: 250, yards rushing: 140, yards allowed: 315.3, pass yards allowed: 188.5, rush yards allowed: 126.8

Giants vs Packers Injury Update

Giants IL

Azeez Ojulari, LB Out; Kadarius Toney, WR Out; Wan'Dale Robinson, WR Out; Leonard Williams, DE Questionable, Tyrod Taylor, QB Out

Packers IL

Kylin Hill, RB Out; Adrian Amos, S Questionable; Devonte Wyatt, DT Questionable; Tariq Carpenter, S Questionable

Giants vs Packers Best Picks

While Green Bay's offense and Aaron Rodgers frequently draw attention, the Packers' defense is also playing well.

In terms of scoring defense, the Packers rank No. 7 with 17.3 points allowed per game. Green Bay is among the top three teams in the league for first downs and passing yards allowed andleads the league in third down efficiency allowed (23.8%).

Green Bay allows only 294.8 yards per game while ranking in the top five in total defense and the top ten in red zone efficiency allowed.

The Packers, meanwhile, are also expected to benefit from a weak passing attack of New York. The Giants are 27th in passing touchdowns and 31st in passing yards. In addition to having a below-average total yards per game, New York also ranks No. 27 in third down efficiency and No. 23 in red zone efficiency.

Pick 1: Aaron Rodgers over 231.5 passing yards (-115)

Pick 2: Aaron Jones any time touchdown (-115)

Giants vs Packers Prediction

With Jones and Dillon, Green Bay has a potent 1-2 combo in the run game. The recent rise of Doubs, combined with Lazard and Cobb, offers the Packers strong options in the aerial game.

Rodgers is a specialist in dismantling defenses. Even though they are in London, the Packers are the superior team. Give the points, and take the Packers, especially if the situation with Jones and/or Taylor's weekend status changes.

Prediction: Green Bay Packers -8 (-110)

