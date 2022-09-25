New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Parlay - September 25 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The New York Jets will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and there are plenty of potential NFL parlay bets that can be made. The Jets pulled off a miraculous comeback last week over the Cleveland Browns by scoring 14 points in the last two minutes. For the Bengals, they have dropped to 0-2, and these performances have looked concerning for the defending AFC champions. Below, we'll target several bets for an NFL parlay for this matchup on this Sunday, September 25.

New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals match details

Fixture: Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Over 44.5 Points (-120)

The Jets didn't score much during Week 1, but they did total 378 yards. Late in that contest, New York elected to go for it on fourth down rather than kicking field goals because they were down by two scores. There was no reason to add three points here and there. Last week, the offense exploded. They were led by Joe Flacco's four TDs and rookie receiver Garrett Wilson's 102 receiving yards and two TDs. Cincinnati has a decent defense, but at home, look for the Jets to score a decent amount of points behind their home crowd.

On the Bengals side, they have a ton of offensive firepower, but we just haven't seen them click this season. QB Joe Burrow has struggled, but wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is one of the best receivers in the league and should be able to put pressure on the Jets' defense. New York, so far, are allowing 27 points per game too, so expect Cincinnati to contribute to the over here.

NFL Parlay #2: Ja'Marr Chase Over 6.5 Receptions (+100)

Ja'Marr Chase has racked up 15 receptions through two games so far, and he's been targeted 25 times. Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, he had a quieter game, but the Bengals were overwhelmed by the Cowboys' pass rush. This led to Burrow being hurried time after time. The LSU product is one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL. He should be able to bounce back after last week, which was out of his control.

Expect Chase (who has reached seven or more catches in three of his last five regular-season games) to see the abll freuently facing a Jets defense that tends to drop back into zone coverage.

New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Parlay Odds: +210

