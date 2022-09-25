New York Jets vs Cincinnati Bengals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 25 | 2022 NFL Season

The New York Jets will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (September 25) in NFL action.

The Bengals lost to Pittsburgh unexpectedly to start the season, and last week they fell 20-17 to Dallas. Meanwhile, New York shocked Cleveland last week by scoring two touchdowns in the last two minutes.

Cincinnati may have had a run to the Super Bowl the previous year, but at this point, the Bengals must focus on the present. In Week 1, they suffered a disappointing overtime loss to Pittsburgh, missing numerous opportunities to win. Last week in Dallas, Cincinnati was unable to turn things around, as the Cowboys' backup quarterback did enough to secure a 20-17 victory.

Although the Bengals made an effort to address their offensive line problems in the offseason, they have resurfaced. Joe Burrow, the quarterback, was sacked six times by Dallas and seven times by Cincinnati in the two losses.

Meanwhile, despite posting superior numbers in many areas, New York's season got off to a sluggish start in a 24-9 loss to Baltimore. With two minutes left against Cleveland, the Jets looked heading for a 0-2 record when Joe Flacco, a seasoned quarterback, directed a swift touchdown drive and was given another chance when the Jets recovered an onside kick.

Flacco seized the opportunity and directed another touchdown drive to shock Cleveland in front of their fans. In both games this season, he has thrown for more than 300 yards, igniting an offense that was in trouble last year.

New York Jets vs Cincinnati Bengals match details

Fixture: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25; 1:00 pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

New York Jets vs Cincinnati Bengals betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Bengals -250 -6 (-110) Over 45 (-110) New York Jets +210 +6 (-110) Under 45 (-110)

New York Jets vs Cincinnati Bengals prediction

After falling short of expectations in their first two games, Cincinnati is under a great deal of pressure coming into this game.

Meanwhile, following their unlikely victory in Cleveland the previous week, the New York Jets feel as though they're playing with house money as they take on the Bengals.

Given that the Jets were unable to convert large numbers into points, one could argue that New York's final score against Baltimore in Week 1 was misleading. In their last 11 home games against Cincinnati, they have won ten, including one last year. In four of their last six games, the Jets have covered the spread and are expected to do so once more on Sunday.

Jets +6 (-110)

