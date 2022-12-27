New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - December 27 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks will visit the Dallas Mavericks in their second and final meeting this season as Jalen Brunson makes his return to Dallas. The Mavericks won their first matchup this season in their only trip to Madison Square Garden by a score of 121-100.

The 18-16 Knicks are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference after losing seven of their past ten games. New York are currently on a three-game losing streak after winning their previous eight games. The Knicks rank 14th in points per game and eighth in offensive rating, while defensively they rank 12th in opponents points per game and ninth in defensive rating.

The 18-16 Mavericks are currently tied for seventh place in the Western Conference as they have won their past three games. Dallas has struggled to score as they rank just 21st in points per game, however, they rank ninth in offensive rating. They have been much better on the less flashy side of the ball, as they rank fifth in opponents points per game and 12th in defensive rating.

The Knicks are 10-6 on the road while the Mavericks are 13-5 at home.

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks at Dallas Mavericks

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 27, 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The New York Knicks will be without forward Obi Toppin, who will miss his tenth consecutive game with a fractured right fibula. Starting point guard Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable with right hip soreness, however, it is likely that he will suit up in his first game back in Dallas, where he spent the first four years of his career.

The Dallas Mavericks will be without starting power forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who will miss his fourth consecutive game with a right adductor strain. They will also be without guard Josh Green, who is sidelined with a right elbow strain, and forward Maxi Kleber, who is sidelined with a torn right hamstring. Point guards Kemba Walker and Frank Ntilikina are both likely to return after both were sidelined with left knee soreness.

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Player Team Status Injury Obi Toppin New York Knicks Out Leg Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Questionable Hip Dorian Finney-Smith Dallas Mavericks Out Hip Josh Green Dallas Mavericks Out Elbow Maxi Kleber Dallas Mavericks Out Hamstring Kemba Walker Dallas Mavericks Probable Knee Frank Ntilikina Dallas Mavericks Probable Knee

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line New York Knicks +4.5(-106) Over 218.5(-108) +160 Dallas Mavericks -4.5(-114) Under 218.5(-112) -190

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Starting 5s

Knicks - PG Jalen Brunson, SG Quentin Grimes, SF RJ Barrett, PF Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson

Mavericks - PG Luka Doncic, SG Spencer Dinwiddie, SF Tim Hardaway Jr., PF Reggie Bullock, C Christian Wood

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Prediction

While the New York Knicks have been a good team on the road this season, they enter their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks coming off of three consecutive losses. Furthermore, the Mavericks have been very good at home and have won their past three contests.

While this game should remain closely contested, look for the Mavericks to pull away and win by at least five points.

Prediction: Dallas Mavericks -4.5 (-114)

Poll : 0 votes