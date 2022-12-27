New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - December 27 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks will visit the Dallas Mavericks in their second and final meeting this season as Jalen Brunson makes his return to Dallas. The Mavericks won their first matchup this season in their only trip to Madison Square Garden by a score of 121-100.
The 18-16 Knicks are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference after losing seven of their past ten games. New York are currently on a three-game losing streak after winning their previous eight games. The Knicks rank 14th in points per game and eighth in offensive rating, while defensively they rank 12th in opponents points per game and ninth in defensive rating.
The 18-16 Mavericks are currently tied for seventh place in the Western Conference as they have won their past three games. Dallas has struggled to score as they rank just 21st in points per game, however, they rank ninth in offensive rating. They have been much better on the less flashy side of the ball, as they rank fifth in opponents points per game and 12th in defensive rating.
The Knicks are 10-6 on the road while the Mavericks are 13-5 at home.
New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Details
Fixture: New York Knicks at Dallas Mavericks
Date and Time: Tuesday, December 27, 8:30 p.m. EST
Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The New York Knicks will be without forward Obi Toppin, who will miss his tenth consecutive game with a fractured right fibula. Starting point guard Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable with right hip soreness, however, it is likely that he will suit up in his first game back in Dallas, where he spent the first four years of his career.
The Dallas Mavericks will be without starting power forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who will miss his fourth consecutive game with a right adductor strain. They will also be without guard Josh Green, who is sidelined with a right elbow strain, and forward Maxi Kleber, who is sidelined with a torn right hamstring. Point guards Kemba Walker and Frank Ntilikina are both likely to return after both were sidelined with left knee soreness.
New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds and Spread
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Starting 5s
Knicks - PG Jalen Brunson, SG Quentin Grimes, SF RJ Barrett, PF Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson
Mavericks - PG Luka Doncic, SG Spencer Dinwiddie, SF Tim Hardaway Jr., PF Reggie Bullock, C Christian Wood
New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Prediction
While the New York Knicks have been a good team on the road this season, they enter their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks coming off of three consecutive losses. Furthermore, the Mavericks have been very good at home and have won their past three contests.
While this game should remain closely contested, look for the Mavericks to pull away and win by at least five points.
Prediction: Dallas Mavericks -4.5 (-114)
