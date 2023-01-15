The New York Knicks take on the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena on Sunday (January 15) in NBA Regular Season action.

The Knicks are in flying form at the moment. They have now won six of their last seven games and come into this game on the back of a 112-108 win over the Washington Wizards. With that win, they improved to a 24-19 record and are now up to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Their opponents tonight do not have similar form to boast about, as the Pistons have lost four of their last five. They have fallen to a 12-34 record and are still in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They were defeated 110-116 by the Pelicans in their last game, thanks to a superb 33-piece by Jonas Valančiūnas.

The two sides have met on three different occasions this season itself and the New York side have one all of these encounters, including their latest win which came by a margin of 30 points. In said win, Julius Randle was unplayable as he racked up 36 points, including six made threes. He has averaged nearly 24 points per game over the last 3 meetings with the Pistons.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks @ Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Neither side has any guaranteed injuries of note.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE New York Knicks -7 (-110) Over 226.5 (-107) -275 Detroit Pistons +7 (-110) Under 226.5 (-110) +220

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Starting 5s

Knicks: PG Jalen Brunson SG Quentin Grimes SF RJ Barrett PF Julius Randle C Mitchell Robinson

Pistons: PG Killian Hayes SG Jaden Ivey SF Saddiq Bey PF Bojan Bogdanovic GTD C Isaiah Stewart (GTD)

Knicks vs. Pistons Betting Prediction

New York should be winning this game quite comfortably. They have been in much better form recently as compared to the Pistons, who have been quite terrible at home.

They have one just 6 games all season at the Little Caesars Arena while the Knicks Have been incredible on the road. They currently have a better away record than their home record as they have won 13 of their 21 away games this season.

Knicks: -7 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes