New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 29 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks (18-17) are coming into tonight's game on a rough four-game losing skid. Their opponents tonight, the San Antonio Spurs (11-23), have had a dismal season for the most part and are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 130-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After an impressive eight-game winning streak earlier this month, the New York Knicks have floundered lately. Their most recent defeat saw them fall 126-121 OT against the Dallas Mavericks. The Spurs, meanwhile, are 1-3 in their last four games. Shooting guard Devin Vassell has led the charge on offense, scoring 24 and 20 points in their past two games, respectively.

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Match Details

Fixture: Knicks @ Spurs

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 08:10 p.m. ET

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

On the Knicks' front, power forward Obi Toppin is out with a lower leg injury. Shooting guard/small forward Trevor Keels is out due to a groin injury. Shooting guard RJ Barrett is out due to a finger laceration. Point guard Jalen Brunson is questionable due to a hip injury.

On the Spurs' end, small forward Keldon Johnson is questionable due to back issues. Small forward Doug McDermott is questionable due to knee issues. Shooting guard Devin Vassell is also questionable due to knee issues.

Player Team Injury Status Obi Toppin Knicks Leg Out Trevor Keels Knicks Groin Out RJ Barrett Knicks Finger Out Jalen Brunson Knicks Hip Questionable Keldon Johnson Spurs Back Questionable Doug McDermott Spurs Knee Questionable Devin Vassell Spurs Knee Questionable

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Knicks -5 (-110) Ov 230 (-110) -200 Spurs +5 (-110) Un 230 (-110) +170

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Starting 5s

Knicks - PG: Jalen Brunson, SG: Immanuel Quickley, SF: Quentin Grimes, PF: Julius Randle, C: Mitchell Robinson

Spurs - PG: Tre Jones, SG: Devin Vassell, SF: Keldon Johnson, PF: Jeremy Sochan, C: Jakob Poeltl

Knicks vs. Spurs Prediction

The absence of Jalen Brunson severely hindered the Knicks in their recent loss to the Mavericks. Coupled with an all-time great showing from Mavericks point/shooting guard Luka Doncic, the Knicks were ultimately defeated in a frustrating contest. Tonight, there's a good chance Brunson will be back. As good a news as that is, the team's defense still needs a lot of work as they're simply surrendering too many points per game right now.

The Spurs, meanwhile, have never really got going this season bar a three-game winning streak in October and a shocking upset win over the Milwaukee Bucks in November. The San Antonio outfit is on the road at the moment where they haven't had much success this season.

Overall, even with RJ Barrett out for tonight, the Knicks should still be able to bounce back tonight. They have the home-court advantage and superior offense. The Spurs, meanwhile, have no one like Doncic to give the Knicks any major trouble.

Prediction: Knicks -4.5 (-110)

