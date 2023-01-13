New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 13 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks (23-19) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 119-113 win over the Indiana Pacers. Their opponents tonight, the Washington Wizards (18-24), most recently broke a three-game losing skid with a 100-97 win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Knicks have looked strong of late, going 5-1 in their last six games. Their sole loss in that time was a close contest with the dominant Milwaukee Bucks. The Wizards, meanwhile, were looking good just prior to their skid, winning five games in a row. They'll look to build to two consecutive wins tonight.

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards Match Details

Fixture: Knicks @ Wizards

Date & Time: Friday, January 13, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards Injury Report

On the Knicks' front, there are no reported injuries ahead of tonight's game.

On the Wizards' end, shooting guard Bradley Beal is out with a hamstring injury. Center Kristaps Porzingis is questionable due to rib issues. Center Daniel Gafford is questionable due to ankle issues. Point guard Monte Morris is questionable due to right hamstring soreness. Shooting guard/small forward Johnny Davis is questionable due to hip issues. Center Vernon Carey Jr. is questionable due to quadriceps issues.

Player Team Injury Status Bradley Beal Wizards Hamstring Out Kristaps Porzingis Wizards Ribs Questionable Daniel Gafford Wizards Ankle Questionable Monte Morris Wizards Hamstring Questionable Johnny Davis Wizards Hip Questionable Vernon Carey Jr. Wizards Quadriceps Questionable

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Knicks -3.5 (-110) Ov 225 (-110) -170 Wizards +3.5 (-104) Un 225 (-110) +140

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards Starting 5s

Knicks - PG: Jalen Brunson, SG: Quentin Grimes, SF: RJ Barrett, PF: Julius Randle, C: Mitchell Robinson

Wizards - PG: Monte Morris, SG: Corey Kispert, SF: Kyle Kuzma, PF: Kristaps Porzingis, C: Daniel Gafford

Knicks vs. Wizards Prediction

When it comes to offense, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson have been leading the charge for the Knicks this season. Randle's currently at the top with an average of 24.1 points per game. Defensively, the team is surrendering 111 points per game on average which isn't ideal.

However, considering the number of injuries the Wizards are dealing with at the moment, the Knicks' defense may be against less experienced players tonight. The Wizards have had a tumultuous season for the most part but were looking much sharper a few weeks ago, even besting the Bucks 118-95.

Overall, the Knicks are a dangerous enough offensive unit that an injury-striken Wizards will struggle to keep up.

Prediction: Knicks -3.5 (-110)

