New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will host the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night. The Mets defeated the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday, moving to 66-38 this season. The Braves now find themselves at 63-42 this year after a 3-1 loss versus the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

New York has been dominant at home this year, sporting a 31-17 record at Citi Field. The Mets currently lead the National League East by 3.5 games over Atlanta entering Thursday's contest.

Carlos Carrasco, who is 11-4 with a 3.79 ERA through 20 starts, will start Thursday for New York. Recently, the righty has been unhittable, as he's pitched 18 2/3 scoreless innings in his past three starts.

Carrasco will have a tougher challenge Thursday against a Braves lineup that ranks fourth in runs per game and OPS. He's had the luxury of facing some weak hitters lately, but he'll look to keep his scoreless streak intact in the opener.

Atlanta will send out Kyle Wright, who is 13-4 with a 2.93 ERA. In his past six appearances, the right-hander has been super consistent, holding a 2.39 ERA. Wright's expected stats do show that he's been on the right side of some results so far this year. He has solidified himself as a top arm in the National League.

"Kyle Wright, Filthy Curveballs."

The Mets offense is averaging 5.6 runs per game in their past seven, and they've added some depth at the trade deadline.

Wright has excelled away from home this year as well, so he shouldn't be rattled Thursday night.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Thursday, August 4, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Atlanta Braves +109 +1.5 (-205) Over 8 (-120) New York Mets -119 -1.5 (+170) Under 8 (+100)

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Starling Marte has been very comfortable in his first year in New York. He has a .943 OPS at home, and he has also been good lately, holding an .877 OPS over the last month. Look for him to produce at least one single on Thursday from the two-hole.

Pick: Starling Marte Over 0.5 Singles (-155)

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Prediction

These teams are very evenly matched, and at the moment, the Mets lead the season series four games to three. New York has been great at home, but Atlanta has been one of the best teams in the league since April. Expect a tight, low-scoring contest, at least early on.

Prediction: First 5 Innings Under 4.5 Runs (-118)

