New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 13 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will take on the New York Mets on Tuesday at Citi Field. Two sides with contrasting fortunes face off in the second of a three-game set. The Cubs currently lead the series 1-0. The Mets have been juggernauts in the National League East, sitting atop the standings. The Cubs have been subpar this season and sit third in the National League Central where the playoff qualification is all but wrapped up.

The Mets boast an overall record of 89-53. Their win percentage this season has been .627. Even though their record looks unmatchable, the Atlanta Braves are breathing down their necks in a close second place. This is a must-win series for the Mets to solidify their top spot going into the playoffs.

The Mets' recent form has dipped, as they have only won five of their last 10 fixtures. This dropoff has given the Braves an opportunity to close the gap in the standings. They are now just 2 wins behind New York. The Mets could turn this series around, as their home record has been staggering (46-24) at Citi Field.

The Cubs, on the other hand, have underperformed this season, as they have only won 59 games. Their overall record of 59-82 puts them in third place in the NL Central standings. Their playoff contention is practically impossible at this stage, as the two teams above them in the standings have pulled so far away.

The Cubs' overall record has also been pretty miserable as they have failed to win seven of their last 10 games. One of those three victories did come against their current opponents, however.

Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso are players to keep an eye on in this fixture as they have consistently performed at a sublime level all season. McNeil has a batting average of .321, which is the third-best in the entire MLB. Alonso has been a heavy hitter for the Mets as he has the most home runs (33), highest RBI (109), and the most runs created (109) of any Mets player.

The Mets have the third-most wins in the entire MLB, making their record one of the best in the league.

New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs Match Details.

Fixture: Chicago [email protected] New York Mets

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 13, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing Meadows, New York

New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs best picks

The top picks for the game are Jacob deGrom of the Mets and Adrian Sampson of the Cubs. Jacob deGrom has an ERA of 1.66 and Sampson has an ERA of 3.76.

New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL New York Mets -1.5 -450 Under 6.5 Chicago Cubs +1.5 +350 Over 6.5

Mets vs Cubs Final Prediction:

The Mets have the bigger pedigree, the better record, and the better-performing players behind them coming into this contest. The Cubs have had a woeful run of results recently and won't challenge the Mets too strongly. The Mets should take this one.

New York Mets: -1.5

