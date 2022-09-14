New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 14| 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets have taken a hit after losing two games in a row against the Chicago Cubs. The Vubs now go into the final game as the winners of this series. Game 3 between the sides will be played on Wednesday and is an intriguing matchup.

Chicago Cubs @Cubs



Sampson: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R

Happ: HR, 2 R

Bote: HR



@Vegas And that's why you play deGame.Sampson: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 RHapp: HR, 2 RBote: HR And that's why you play deGame.Sampson: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 RHapp: HR, 2 RBote: HR@Vegas https://t.co/4hUIcOnH5W

"And that's why you play deGame". - Cubs

Things have taken a dramatic turn in the National League East division. The Mets have lost two back-to-back games, allowing the Atlanta Braves to almost bridge the gap between them. With only a few games remaining in the regular season, the spot for number 1 is wide open. New York are still in pole position but only a small slip might see them lose their position. They will look to win their last game against the Cubs to maintain their top spot.

"FINAL: #Mets 1- Chicago (NL) 4 " - Mets

Chicago are part of the National League Central division. They are third in the division, behind the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers respectively. In the final phase of the league, the Cubs are out of the playoff race. Their home (30-42) and away (30-40) records illustrate their lack of consistency. A 4-6 run in the last 10 games hasn't helped either. However, their recent success against the Mets suggests that they may have turned a corner.

However, Game 3 will be a tough task for Chicago. They should be ready to face the Mets' wrath, who will be looking for vengeance. If the Cubs manage to win this game, there will be a mountain of pressure on New York to maintain their top position. The Braves are right behind them, seeking to snatch the throne.

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs match details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 14, 07:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, New York City, New York

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs betting odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under New York Mets -195 -1.5 (-110) U 7.5 (-110) Chicago Cubs +165 +1.5 (-130) O 7.5 (-110)

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs pick

With an impressive ERA of 3.47, David Peterson is the pick for today's game. He looks all set to pitch for the Mets against the Cubs. 0-2 in the series, New York would like their talisman to perform and lead them to victory. His overall statistics have been great and it things could become difficult for Chicago in Game 3.

David Peterson: Season Statistics

GP IP H ER SO ERA 22 98.2 88 38 117 3.47

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs prediction

What all happened in the first two games was a big surprise for everyone. However, the Mets will step out with all guns blazing in the final game. Expect them to win this one.

Pick/Prediction: Mets -195

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell