New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions July 15, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs play the second game of a four-game set today.

New York took the first game in an 8-0 blood bath. Chicago's pitching staff gave up eight runs on 12 hits. Brandon Nimmo was the standout in this one, going 3-4 with a home run.

"The confines were friendly to us tonight." - Mets

Pitching today are Taijuan Walker for the Mets and Marcus Stroman for the Cubs.

Walker is having the best season of his nine-year career. He's been vital to New York's success as he's one of the only starters who hasn't gone down with an injury.

Stroman is as hot and cold as they come. Every start this season, he's either given up two or fewer runs or 5+ runs. His unpredictable nature makes it hard to bet on a game he is pitching in.

San Deigo Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: San Deigo Padres @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Friday, July 15, 2:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

"#wrigleyfield" - plowers_fhotos

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Mets -1.5 (+134) -130 Over 8.5 (-118) Yes (-118) Cubs +1.5 (-162) +110 Under 8.5 (-104) No (-108)

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Best Picks

After a rough June, Starling Marte has looked great this month. In just two weeks, he's brought his batting average up 14 points. He'll enter play today with a .293 average and 41 RBIs. He's had a multi-hit game in four of his last six appearances. That's a streak he'd love to continue into the break, and there's no reason to think he can't.

Starling Marte to Record 2+ Hits (+150)

Taijuan Walker enters play with 68 Ks.

Taijuan Walker has been untouchable, and Stroman can pitch with the best of them. Walker has given up a run in the first just three times in his last 10 starts. Stroman has allowed a run in the first just three times this season. The NRFI is a great look for bettors in this one.

No Runs in the First Inning (-108)

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Prediction

Last night was an embarrassment for the Cubs. They usually bounce back well after games like that, but they have now taken back-to-back bad losses. With Walker on the mound, it seems like the Cubs' woes will continue. Stroman should make it a close game, but the Mets should still pick up their second win of this series.

New York (-130)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Today? New York Mets Chicago Cubs 0 votes so far