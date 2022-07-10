"I’m guessing tight back, oblique, or hamstring" "WT* happened?" - New York Mets fans agonized after Starling Marte exits game against Miami Marlins 

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte was forced out early with an injury against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Marte’s injury didn’t seem obvious at first, since there was no obvious moment on camera where he appeared to injure himself.

He was seen going down the tunnel during the fourth inning with a trainer accompanying him, as manager Buck Showalter brought on veteran Ender Inciarte to replace Marte.

SNY @SNYtv Starling Marte has left today's game. Starling Marte has left today's game. https://t.co/uCPPVp8xMl

That wasn’t all, as the Mets were dealt a double whammy when catcher James McCann also got injured later on.

McCann recently returned to action after a six-and-a-half-week stay in the IL after undergoing surgery to repair a broken hamate bone.

Starling Marte and James McCann are set to undergo further scans on Sunday.

McCann’s injury in comparison to Marte's was more obvious. He was seen grabbing at his left side while catching warm-up pitches from Seth Lugo. McCann was then replaced by Tomas Nildo behind the plate.

The Mets later confirmed that Marte felt groin tightness, while McCann felt discomfort on his left. The full extent of either case is yet to be determined. Both players are set to undergo further scans on Sunday.

Starling Marte’s injury is very concerning for New York Mets fans

Marte has been excellent for the Mets this season, batting .394 with an 1.096 on an eight-game hitting streak. Since May, Marte is averaging .319 with an .885 OPS.

The Mets are also set to be without Jeff McNeil for their upcoming series against the Atlanta Braves. McNeil is expected to go on paternity leave after Sunday’s game against the Marlins.

Mets fans on Twitter are obviously very concerned, given that the series against the Braves will be a very tough test when the top two teams in the NL East square off. The absence of key players like Marte makes matters even more difficult.

Right after the incident, fans were left wondering what is the nature of the injury since it didn’t seem apparent right away.

Some fans think that the Mets’ fortunes are down to a curse. While that may seem far-fetched, it’s hard to deny that they have been unlucky time and again.

NYC @spamaccount1716 @SNYtv Franchise can never have something go right without another thing going wrong @SNYtv Franchise can never have something go right without another thing going wrong

Mets fans can only hope that both Marte and McCann make a speedy recovery because they are going to find life very hard without the pair.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far