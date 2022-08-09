New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will be at home to face the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. The Mets handled the Reds 5-1 on Monday to bring their record to 71-39 on the season. The Reds currently hold a 44-64 record after the loss.

New York has been one of the best home teams, carrying a 36-18 record at Citi Field. Meanwhile, Cincinnati has been terrible away from home, sporting just a 20-32 away record this season. The Mets currently lead the National League East heading into Tuesday's contest by a full seven games over the Atlanta Braves.

New York sends out hurler Carlos Carrasco for Tuesday's contest. He is 12-4 with a 3.75 ERA through 21 starts. Recently, the former Cleveland pitcher has been at his best, carrying a 1.09 ERA in his past four outings.

The Reds offense is only averaging 2.6 runs per game in their previous seven, which should allow Carrasco to keep rolling. They also score a lot less on the road compared to when they're at Great American Ballpark. Expect the New York right-hander to shut down this Reds lineup on Tuesday.

Mike Minor, who is 1-8 with a 6.20 ERA, will take the hill Tuesday for Cincinnati. Minor has a 4.91 expected ERA, meaning his overall numbers could be slightly inflated. Still, this Mets offense is dangerous and averages 6.4 runs per game in their past seven contests. Expect the Mets to try and pounce on Minor early as they go for their fifth consecutive victory.

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 9, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Reds +260 +1.5 (+125) Over 8.5 (-120) New York Mets -320 -1.5 (-145) Under 8.5 (+100)

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks

Pete Alonso will be taking his cuts off of lefty Mike Minor on Tuesday, and versus southpaws, he is holding an .890 OPS. The last two weeks, Pete Alonso has hit .321 and should stay hot on Tuesday.

Pick: Pete Alonso Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Prediction

The Mets are currently riding a four-game winning streak that they'll look to extend. On the other side, the Reds have won just six of the previous 21 meetings against the Mets on the road. New York tallied five runs on Monday. When they've scored five or more runs this year, they've gone 52-5. Back the Mets here as they try to snatch the second game of this three-game set.

Prediction: Mets First 5 Innings -1.5 (+100)

