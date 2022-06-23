“Cookie Carrasco is crumbling” “Carrasco is a**” - New York Mets fans disgusted after starter Carlos Carrasco allows 4 runs against 4 Houston Astros batters

Carlos Carrasco had a rough outing today. The New York Mets' starting pitcher lasted just 2.1 innings, allowing five earned runs on four hits by the Houston Astros. The Astros had Carrasco's number in the very first inning.

Jose Altuve was first up to bat. Carrasco worked himself into a 3-0 hole in the pitch count and then proceeded to walk Altuve on six pitches. With Altuve on first base, everything went downhill for Carrasco.

On Carrasco's eighth pitch of the game, Michael Brantley hit a no-out double, sending Altuve all the way home. Then, slugger Alex Bregman took Carrasco deep on his 11th pitch of the game — a sinker he left up and inside. Four pitches later, Yordan Alvarez crushed a solo home run, extending the Astros' lead to four.

Edwin Perez @Morales18Edwin Shortly after, Alex Bregman with a two-run HR. Carrasco struggling here early.

Mets 0, Astros 3 in bottom of first inning. Shortly after, Alex Bregman with a two-run HR. Carrasco struggling here early.Mets 0, Astros 3 in bottom of first inning. https://t.co/NkTuoDssKA

As it turned out, Carrasco was dealing with some back tightness. After recording one out in the third inning, he left the game and went down into the team's dugout for evaluation.

During his first inning disaster, though, New York Mets fans had no idea Carrasco was dealing with an injury. They were furious with his performance and made it known on Twitter.

Frank Stampfl @Roto_Frank



Too much milk Cookie Carrasco is crumblingToo much milk Cookie Carrasco is crumbling 😔Too much milk

Jax @MiserableNYMFan Carrasco is ass, can’t believe I called him a All Start pitcher Carrasco is ass, can’t believe I called him a All Start pitcher

Fans showed no mercy and offered no compassion.

New York Mets fans irate after Carlos Carrasco allows four runs by four batters

New York Mets starter Carlos Carrasco lasted just 2.1 innings in today's game against the Houston Astros.

This user was shocked that Carlos Carassco could pitch worse than some of the team's other unfortunate starters. For instance, Trevor Williams lasted just four innings last night against the Astros. He allowed three runs.

Jacob deGrom Max Scherzer 2024 @MakeNYMGreat22 Carlos Carrasco pitching worse than taijuan walker, David Peterson, and Trevor willams LMFAO Carlos Carrasco pitching worse than taijuan walker, David Peterson, and Trevor willams LMFAO

Multiple users called Carrasco by the nickname Cookie.

Mike Monaghan @lifewithmikey52 Carrasco getting rocked in the first inning....I guess you could say that's the way the cookie crumbles. Carrasco getting rocked in the first inning....I guess you could say that's the way the cookie crumbles. https://t.co/9ZUkmM9xnV

This Mets fan wished Carrasco had kept his team in the game longer than one inning.

🍀 @KH4LILLEE Game over in the first inning I love baseball and Carlos Carrasco Game over in the first inning I love baseball and Carlos Carrasco

This user picked the wrong time to bet on Carlos Carrasco.

baseball gabb @BaseballGabb I literally went on a live stream to give a Carlos Carrasco strike out prop and he gave up four runs in the first inning 5 minutes after I literally went on a live stream to give a Carlos Carrasco strike out prop and he gave up four runs in the first inning 5 minutes after 😂😂😂

This user wishes Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer would return to the Mets' pitching rotation. With the way things are looking for the team now, the pair can't come back soon enough.

Jack Daly @JackDaly25 Bring back Degrom and Scherzer already and send Carrasco back to the minors. Embarrassing first inning Bring back Degrom and Scherzer already and send Carrasco back to the minors. Embarrassing first inning

This Mets fan thinks Carrasco should have a relief pitcher open his games for him.

Matt @mattcohen I'm not kidding when I say the Carrasco games should always have an opener. It's worth a shot. He's so bad in the first inning. I'm not kidding when I say the Carrasco games should always have an opener. It's worth a shot. He's so bad in the first inning.

This New York Mets fan is starting to hate baseball because of Carrasco's outing today.

Prospector Sam ⛏️ @prospector_sam After a terrible day and then An amazing day, the roller coaster continues.



Carrasco got his doors blown off and our first bet nosedives before the third inning. Hopefully it gets better…



But I’m also starting to hate baseball After a terrible day and then An amazing day, the roller coaster continues.Carrasco got his doors blown off and our first bet nosedives before the third inning. Hopefully it gets better… But I’m also starting to hate baseball

The Mets were unable to overcome the deficit. The Astros won with a final score of 5-3.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far