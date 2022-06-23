“Cookie Carrasco is crumbling” “Carrasco is a**” - New York Mets fans disgusted after starter Carlos Carrasco allows 4 runs against 4 Houston Astros batters

Carlos Carrasco had a rough outing today. The New York Mets' starting pitcher lasted just 2.1 innings, allowing five earned runs on four hits by the Houston Astros. The Astros had Carrasco's number in the very first inning.
Jose Altuve was first up to bat. Carrasco worked himself into a 3-0 hole in the pitch count and then proceeded to walk Altuve on six pitches. With Altuve on first base, everything went downhill for Carrasco.
On Carrasco's eighth pitch of the game, Michael Brantley hit a no-out double, sending Altuve all the way home. Then, slugger Alex Bregman took Carrasco deep on his 11th pitch of the game — a sinker he left up and inside. Four pitches later, Yordan Alvarez crushed a solo home run, extending the Astros' lead to four.
As it turned out, Carrasco was dealing with some back tightness. After recording one out in the third inning, he left the game and went down into the team's dugout for evaluation.
During his first inning disaster, though, New York Mets fans had no idea Carrasco was dealing with an injury. They were furious with his performance and made it known on Twitter.
Fans showed no mercy and offered no compassion.
New York Mets fans irate after Carlos Carrasco allows four runs by four batters
This user was shocked that Carlos Carassco could pitch worse than some of the team's other unfortunate starters. For instance, Trevor Williams lasted just four innings last night against the Astros. He allowed three runs.
Multiple users called Carrasco by the nickname Cookie.
This Mets fan wished Carrasco had kept his team in the game longer than one inning.
This user picked the wrong time to bet on Carlos Carrasco.
This user wishes Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer would return to the Mets' pitching rotation. With the way things are looking for the team now, the pair can't come back soon enough.
This Mets fan thinks Carrasco should have a relief pitcher open his games for him.
This New York Mets fan is starting to hate baseball because of Carrasco's outing today.
The Mets were unable to overcome the deficit. The Astros won with a final score of 5-3.