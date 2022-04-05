"Elbow's great, even better than last year" - New York Mets pitcher Carlos 'Cookie' Carrasco believes this year will be different after undistinguished injury-laden 2021 season

New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco is looking forward to bouncing back after an abyssmal 2021 campaign. He injured his hamstring in last year's Spring Training, making his first appearance for the Mets on July 30.

He also gave up a 6.04 ERA and a 1-5 win-loss record throughout 12 starts in the 2021 season. Carrasco underwent surgery after the season after it was discovered that he had a bone fragment on his pitching elbow.

SNY @SNYtv Carlos Carrasco says this year is "completely different" for him in his preparation for the season:



"I feel ready. Elbow's great, even better than last year." Carlos Carrasco says this year is "completely different" for him in his preparation for the season:"I feel ready. Elbow's great, even better than last year." https://t.co/jCfKjsxuAF

"I feel ready. Elbow's great, even better than last year." - Carrasco via @SNYtv

"Cookie," as he's fondly known by his fans, made a name for himself in the Cleveland Guardians organization. There, he spent 11 years, becoming the American League wins leader in 2017.

He also won both the American League Comeback Player of the Year award along with the Roberto Clemente Award in 2019. "Cookie" found himself in the Big Apple in 2021 when the Guardians traded him along with Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets for Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene.

New York Mets' pitching crew needs to step up

Newly signed starter Chris Bassitt

Max Scherzer suffered a hamstring injury, while Jacob deGrom will be out of the lineup for the forseeable future due to a stress reaction in his right scapula. So the New York Mets' pitching staff need to find a way to hold up the lofty expectations that were expected of them during the preseason.

That leaves the newly signed Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker as the only confirmed and healthy names in the starting five. The trio would need to pick up the slack that the two aces could possibly leave for at least a few weeks.

Bassitt is coming off a 12-4 season with the Oakland A's, where he pitched with a 3.15 ERA and 159 punch outs. He will be heavily relied upon to provide stability in the middle of the lineup. Carrasco, who had a disappointing 2021 season, will be tasked to produce some quality starts alongside Walker in the eventual absence of Scherzer and DeGrom.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo If Max Scherzer is not healthy, the Mets could proceed with a bullpen game on Opening Day.



"It's one of the things we're considering," Buck Showalter said. "I'm trying to think if there's anything we wouldn't [consider]." If Max Scherzer is not healthy, the Mets could proceed with a bullpen game on Opening Day."It's one of the things we're considering," Buck Showalter said. "I'm trying to think if there's anything we wouldn't [consider]."

"It's one of the things we're considering," Buck Showalter said. "I'm trying to think if there's anything we wouldn't [consider]." H/T @AnthonyDiComo

The names that are rumored to replace the injured DeGrom are Tylor Megill, David Peterson and Trevor Williams. New York Mets manager Buck Showalter is yet to decide between the three possible replacements.

The Mets will start off their 2022 campaign when they travel to the nation's capital to face the Washington Nationals on April 7. The first pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Edited by Bhargav