Top 5 MLB starting rotations heading into 2022 season featuring New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, and more

Top 5 pitching rotations for 2022 MLB season

With off-season pitcher moves aplenty, teams are certainly loading up their rotation for the 2022 Major League Baseball season. We'll now take a look at the Top 5 MLB starting lineups for the upcoming season.

5. Toronto Blue Jays

Jose Berrios had a stellar 2021 campaign

Despite having a winning record and amassing a total of 91 wins in the 2021 season, the Blue Jays finished fourth in the heavily stacked American League East. The Jays signed former San Francisco Giants starter and All-Star Kevin Gausman, who was a revelation last season when he tallied a stat line of 2.81 ERA and .208 BAA.

"Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $110 million contract, per @JeffPassan" - @ Sports Illustrated

The righty will be second in the starting lineup that includes ace Jose Berrios, Alex Manoah, Hyun-jin Ryu, and Yusei Kikuchi. The latter will be interesting to watch in 2022 as he has a supply of different pitches in his arsenal.

4. Philadelphia Phillies

Zach Wheller is looking to anchor a Phillies rotation for a playoff run

The Phillies front office was busy in the market acquiring the biggest and best free agents on the batting side of the ball. Their pitching staff, however, shouldn't be undermined. With a rotation that was among the Top 10 most strikeouts in the last campaign, opposing teams should be equally worried about the Phillies pitching as with their batting.

The rotation is pretty much intact from the 2021 season. Ace pitcher Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola will be the main anchors, while Kyle Gibson, Ranger Suarez, and Zach Eflin will look to provide the stability needed in the lineup.

3.Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn will be the focal point in Chicago's pitching rotation this term

The Chicago White Sox are still in the hunt for a deep playoff run this campaign. Carlos Rodon's departure to the San Francisco Giants will surely leave something to think about for the team's management.

This, however, should not hamper the team's playoff hopes as Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito boost their chances. Dallas Keuchel and Michael Kopech are certainly not to be slept on, and Dylan Cease, who is poised to have a breakout campaign, is one to watch for Chicago.

2. Milwaukee Brewers

2 time All-Star Brandon Woodruff

Parading three All-Star starting pitchers for the 2022 season, the Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation will surely give nightmares to the opposing sides when the regular season rolls around. Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta will look to replicate their brilliant 2021 campaign that was cut short in the National League Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

It would also be interesting to see Aaron Ashby, the 23-year-old prospect, in the starting pitcher order that also includes stalwarts such as Adrian Houser and Eric Lauer.

1. New York Mets

Mad Max looks forward to wreaking havoc in the Big Apple

The biggest pitcher signing for the 2022 season, Max Scherzer's addition to the Mets will certainly boost their hopes for the National League East pennant this year. Pairing with Jacob deGrom, the pitching duo with a combined five Cy Young Awards will look to strengthen the Mets above-average rotation.

".@Max_Scherzer out of the 'pen following deGrom is just unfair." - @ MLB

Also, the signing of sub-4 ERA starting pitcher Chris Bassitt will provide the consistency needed in the middle of the lineup. If Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker would find stability required, the Mets might just have the best rotation in baseball.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt