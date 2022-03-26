Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers lineup predictions - April 8, 2022 | MLB 2022

The commencement of the MLB season is almost upon us. For their first series of the 2022 season, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs. These National League Central rivals are no strangers to each other, playing each other 19 times last year. The Milwaukee Brewers won 15 of those games en route to winning the division.

The Chicago Cubs are certainly looking for a change of fortune against the Brewers in 2022. There's no better time to start the change than in the first series of the regular season. Both teams have made some key roster upgrades they hope will a make a difference. Notably, this will be the MLB debut of Seiya Suzuki, who signed with the Chicago Cubs earlier this month.

"Welcome to the Chicago Cubs, Seiya Suzuki!" - @ Chicago Cubs

Let's take a look at the lineups for each team and see how they stack up against each other in the second game of the series.

Milwuakee Brewers projected starting pitcher

Corbin Burnes throwing heat from the mound

While official announcements haven't been made yet, the Milwaukee Brewers would be wise to start one of the best pitchers in baseball, Corbin Burnes. Burnes won his first Cy Young Award in 2021 and had a stellar 2.43 ERA. If the Brewers want to start the year with a series win against the Cubs, Corbin Burnes gives them the best chance to do so.

Players to watch in the Milwuakee Brewers lineup

Christian Yelich receiving high fives

After a mediocre 2021, Christian Yelich is expected to return to his old ways and be among the league's best in 2022. The former MVP and two-time All-Star needs to be a key contributor in the first game of the season and beyond, as the Milwaukee Brewers look to repeat as division champions.

Chicago Cubs projected starting pitcher

Kyle Hendricks looks to return to form in 2022

Similar to the Brewers, the Chicago Cubs have not announced a starting pitcher for this game yet, but don't be surprised to see them start Kyle Hendricks in their second game of the year. Hendricks had a tough 2021, but the team is hopeful that he can bounce back and return to the high points of his career in 2022.

Kyle Hendricks has looked good in Spring Training so far, as Rob Friedman recorded, showcasing Kyle's stellar changeup pitch on Twitter.

"Kyle Hendricks, Nasty Changeup." - @ Rob Friedman

Players to watch in the Chicago Cubs lineup

Contreras points to where he just hit his homer

Other than new signee Seiya Suzuki, the top player to see perform in this game is Willson Contreras. The two-time All-Star was the top player for the Cubs in 2021 with an impressive WAR of 4.1. If the team expects to be competitive in the National League Central in 2022, they will need Willson Contreras to step up in the big moments and win games for them.

The first series of the year is an important one to win. Both franchises should give their best effort to start 2022 the right way.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt