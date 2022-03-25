Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers: lineup predictions April 8, 2022 | MLB 2022

With the MLB season around the corner, there are many Opening Day matchups that are intruiging to preview. One of those matchups is between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers.

The teams enter the 2022 MLB season with different expectations. The young White Sox squad are potential contenders in the American League this year after winning the AL Central a year ago. The Detroit Tigers, on the other hand, are currently looking to compete in the AL Central after several years of rebuilding.

The Tigers and White Sox have made significant offseason moves. Let's take a look at each team and see what to expect for the upcoming game.

MLB lineup preview: Chicago White Sox

MLB Division Series - Houston Astros v Chicago White Sox - Game Three

The White Sox Opening Day lineup will look similar to last season with a couple of notable additions and departures. The projected lineup can be seen below.

Tim Anderson, SS Luis Robert, OF Jose Abreu, 1B Yoan Moncada, 3B Eloy Jimenez, OF Yasmani Grandal, C Gavin Sheets, DH Andrew Vaughn, OF Josh Harrison, 2B

The White Sox have added veteran utility player Josh Harrison at second base. This is a needed replacement for Cesar Hernandez, who signed with the Washington Nationals this offseason.

Look for the young White Sox lineup to improve even more from last season, with Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert starting the season healthy. If the two players can stay healthy throughout the season, to go along with stars Tim Anderson and Jose Abreu, the White Sox will have one of the best offenses in baseball.

Chicago White Sox @whitesox WOW! LUIS ROBERT GOT ALL OF THAT ONE! WOW! LUIS ROBERT GOT ALL OF THAT ONE! https://t.co/Lb2C21lBzt

"Wow! Luis Robert got all of that one!" - @ Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox MLB Opening Day starter

Lance Lynn pitches during a Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox game.

Lance Lynn will be the Opening Day starter for the Chicago White Sox. Lance Lynn has had a very successful and durable career over the past decade as one of the league's best starting pitchers. This includes seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. None of his seasons were better than his previous season with the Chicago White Sox.

Lynn finished third in the American League Cy Young Award and posted an impressive ERA of 2.69 in 29 games started. Look for Lynn to be another top candidate for the Cy Young Award as he remains one of the game's most consistent starting pitchers.

MLB lineup preview: Detroit Tigers

Miguel Cabrera during a Detroit Tigers v Tampa Bay Rays game.

The Detroit Tigers have made many notable additions to their lineup this coming season. No addition will be greater than the signing of star shortstop Javy Baez as he will immediately be put in the middle of the lineup to go along with players like Akil Baddoo and Jonathan Schoop.

Akil Baddoo, OF Robbie Grossman, OF Javier Baez, SS Jeimer Candelario, 3B Jonathan Schoop, 2B Miguel Cabrera, DH Spencer Torkelson, 1B Tucker Barnhart, C Victor Reyes, OF

The Detroit Tigers are among the youngest teams in baseball and have shown signs of optimism for the future. Look for the Tigers to be one of the up-and-coming surprise teams in 2022 with the offseason additions they have made.

"450 feet for @AkilBaddoo" - @ MLB

Detroit Tigers MLB Opening Day starter

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox - Game Three

Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to get the Opening Day start for the Detroit Tigers. The signing of Eduardo Rodriguez was significant in giving the rotation more depth. Rodriguez will look to be the ace of the staff going into the 2022 season.

Both teams' lineups will be exciting to watch Opening Day at Comerica Park to start the season. Game time is set for 12:10 p.m. CST on Friday, April 8.

