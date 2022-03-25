Toronto Blue Jays 2022 Season Preview: Projected Lineups, Rotations, and 3 Bold Predictions

The Toronto Blue Jays management wasn't messing around this offseason. Ross Atkins and Mark Shapiro saw what their young, core players were capable of in 2020 and decided it was time to ramp things up. When Cy Young winner Robbie Ray decided to shop the market rather than stay in Toronto, they went ahead and signed All-Star pitcher Kevin Gausman. And when they couldn't outbuy the Los Angeles Dodgers for Freddie Freeman, they shook the dust off their feet and settled for Gold Glove-winning third baseman Matt Chapman.

Yes, the Toronto Blue Jays mean business this year. Without further ado, let's take a look at their heavy-hitting lineup and bench.

Toronto Blue Jays 2022 projected lineup

CF George Springer SS Bo Bichette 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. DH Teoscar Hernandez 3B Matt Chapman LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 2B Cavan Biggio C Danny Jansen RF Raimel Tapia

Toronto Blue Jays 2022 bench

C Alejandro Kirk 1B Greg Bird IF Santiago Espinal OF Josh Palacios OF Gregory Polanco

Now take a minute to contemplate the shivers American League East pitchers will feel every time the top of the batting order comes around. In 2021, Springer, Bichette, and Guerrero Jr. combined for 99 home runs and 458 total hits. And that's with Springer playing only 78 games. Add Teoscar Hernandez's 32 HRs and 116 RBIs to those numbers, and you get every pitcher's nightmare.

"Trying to wrap my head around this trade. Tapia had a 76 wRC+ last season (Yuck). He stole 20 bases & had a .327 OBP (Pretty nice). He's a left-handed hitter (I like that). He makes $3.95M, Grichuk $9.3M for another 2 years (Very very very nice)" - @ Josh Goldberg

This lineup has one weakness: its handiness. Before dealing Grichuk for Tapia, Cavan Biggio was the Jays' only left-handed batter. Tapia adds one more left-handed bat to the order, but that still leaves the LHB-RHB ratio at 2-7. That being said, some would argue the Jays don't care what arm the pitcher throws with. In other words, expect opponents to heavily rely on right-handed pitchers against the Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays projected pitching rotation

RHP José Berríos RHP Kevin Gausman LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu RHP Alek Manoah LHP Yusei Kikuchi

All-Star SP Kevin Gausman posted 204 strikeouts in 2021

As if the Jays couldn't get any scarier, take a look at that rotation. Of those five starting pitchers, only Yusei Kikuchi had an ERA higher than 4.00 (it was 4.38). The rest of them dominated last year. They each maintained respectable WHIPs around 1.20, and Gausman and Berrios struck out around 200 batters each. The 6'6" Alek Manoah is another threat on the mound. Coming off an insane rookie year, Manoah posted an 11-7 record with a 3.80 ERA and 172 strikeouts. Barring a sophomore year slump, those numbers should only improve.

Toronto Blue Jays projected bullpen

Closer - RHP Jordan Romano Setup - RHP Adam Cimber, LHP Tim Mayza Middle - RHP Yimi García, RHP Trevor Richards, RHP Julian Merryweather, LHP Ryan Borucki, LHP Andrew Vasquez Long/spot starter - RHP Ross Stripling, RHP Trent Thornton

The stars of this bullpen are the closer, Jordan Romano, and the long-man, Ross Stripling. The Canadian-born Romano broke out last year with 23 saves and a slick 2.13 ERA. Stripling, on the other hand, is moving to the bullpen this season after spending 2021 as a starting pitcher. His four-pitch repretoire and stamina will prove invaluable to the Jays as a long reliever.

Toronto Blue Jays 2022 Season: 3 Bold Predictions

1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will win the Triple Crown

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit .311 in 2021 with 48 HRs

The Triple Crown is awarded to any player who leads his league in batting average, runs batted in, and home runs. I know what you're thinking: Nobody has won the Triple Crown since Detroit Tigers third baseman Miguel Cabrera in 2012. What's more, Cabrera was the first player to win the coveted prize since Boston Red Sox slugger Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.

"Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the AL in BA (.344), HR (21) and RBI (55). He’s the first player, age-22 or younger, to lead his league in all 3 triple crown categories 60+ games into a season since Hall of Famer Al Kaline in 1955 h/t @EliasSports" - @ ESPN Stats & Info

Before you call me crazy, remember that multiple analysts last summer were speculating that Guerrero Jr. could've won the Triple Crown. Just take a look at his stats from last season. He batted .311, which tied him for second in the American League, just behind Houston Astros Yuli Gurriel (who batted .319). Guerrero Jr.'s 48 home runs tied him for first in the American League, and his 111 RBIs tied him for fifth.

After growing a year older and wiser in the offseason, Guerrero Jr. is ready to take a shot at making history.

2. Starting pitcher Jose Berrios will win the Cy Young Award

Jose Berrios shows pitching maturity beyond his years

After splitting the 2021 season between the Minnesota Twins and the Toronto Blue Jays, Jose Berrios is ready to settle in as the Jays ace in 2022. The right-handed pitcher posted a 12-9 record last season with a 3.52 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP. The 27-year-old is a magician on the mound and knows how to lure batters into chasing off-speed pitches.

Unlike many young pitchers who rely on arm strength and sizzling fastballs, Berrios uses his curveball and sinker more than his four-seamer, and he occasionally throws a deceptive changeup. In 2021, Berrios struck out 97 batters with his curveball and 52 with his sinker. That's the mark of a mature pitcher who has perfected his craft, and Berrios is only 27. The sky is his ceiling.

3. The Toronto Blue Jays will win more than 100 games

The Toronto Blue Jays managed 91 wins in 2021 despite being in baseball's hardest division

Now this might be a crazy prediction. Last season, the Toronto Blue Jays couldn't muster more than 91 wins in the stacked American League East division. The Tampa Bay Rays won the division, and they recorded exactly 100 wins. While teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants can rack up 106 and 107 wins respectively, the Jays have got tougher opponents to face on a regular basis. Yes, this might be crazy, but it's certainly possible.

If the Jays' pitching rotation can stay healthy, then they will most likely top the AL East. The question is whether they can record 100+ wins in the meantime. If they're going to do it, here's the key: beating up the Tampa Bay Rays pitching.

The strongest aspect of the Rays roster is their pitching rotation and ballpen. If the Toronto Blue Jays can neutralize these pitchers by blowing up fastballs and taking walks when they need to, they can steal plenty of wins from the Rays and push themselves past the 100-win mark.

