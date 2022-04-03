5 most shocking free agency moves featuring Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman, and more | MLB 2022

5 most shocking MLB free agency moves

The free agency period of the MLB offseason has seen its fair share of surprising and sometimes baffling moves. Today, we take a look at the five most shocking.

#5. Trevor Story to the Boston Red Sox

Trevor Story has arrived in Beantown

Trevor Story's free agency move comes a surprise. The Boston Red Sox still have club staple and eventual legend, Xander Bogaerts, manning the position. This move will pivot the former Colorado Rocky, Story to second base. One factor in the signing of Story, a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger awardee, is the rumor that Bogaerts might opt out of his contract at the end of the 2022 season. It will be interesting to see the dynamic between the two stars and how they help the infield defense. Story was known to be a superb shortstop during his stint in the Mile High City.

#4. Corey Seager to the Texas Rangers

The Rangers, who had a free agency spree, landed former World Series MVP Seager

The Texas Rangers went on a shopping spree in free agency this offseason. They signed Corey Seager from the LA Dodgers, Marcus Semien from the Toronto Blue Jays, Kole Calhoun from the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Jon Gray from the Colorado Rockies. Who made this list was a toss-up between the former World Series champion and Semien, who had a stellar year for the Blue Jays, but we chose to go on a longer-term scale of Seager. The shortstop has been crushing it with the Dodgers for years. He's not being talked about enough in a sea of All-Stars that includes Walker Buehler, Cody Bellinger, and Clayton Kershaw. He has made quite an impressive resume during his seven-year career in Dodger Blue. He will bring his .297/.367/.521 with 104 HR and 364 RBI to Texas to try to get the Rangers to the playoffs.

Bally Sports Southwest @BallySportsSW



Get to know a little more about Corey Seager on Rangers Insider.



@Rangers | @coreyseager_5 | #StraightUpTX He was a Dodger...but now he's OURSGet to know a little more about Corey Seager on Rangers Insider. He was a Dodger...but now he's OURSGet to know a little more about Corey Seager on Rangers Insider.@Rangers | @coreyseager_5 | #StraightUpTX https://t.co/AwhZiUeEms

"He was a [Los Angeles] Dodger...but now he's OURS" - @ Bally Sports Southwest

#3. Max Scherzer to the New York Mets

Mad Max looking to propel the Mets to playoff relevancy

After a sudden switch from the Washington Nationals to the LA Dodgers on Deadline Day last season, Max Scherzer has found himself a new home in Brooklyn. He signed with the New York Mets on a three-year, $130-million contract. This move will have him paired up with another ace in the starting rotation, Jacob deGrom. The New York Mets front office hauled key signings from the free agency market to help them in a quest for the National League East pennant this year. They signed starter Chris Bassitt to solidify the starting pitchers' core and Adam Ottavino to add to an already decent bullpen. On the batting side of things, they added versatile infielder Eduardo Escobar and outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha. This in a bid to help Pete Alonso with some firepower. Things are certainly trending up for the Mets this season.

#2. Carlos Correa to the Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa lands in the Twin Cities

In what was a long saga of many possible suitors and bargaining talks during free agency, Carlos Correa has finally found his new team in the form of the Minnesota Twins. The Puerto Rican shortstop and former, albeit controversial, World Series champion signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the team from the Twin Cities. This comes as a surprise as the Twins have been trying to rebuild their roster for years now. They added Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez in a trade with the New York Yankees to try and help the shortstop in the batting order. It will be interesting to see how this pans out for Minnesota.

#1. Freddie Freeman to the Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman has taken his talents to Chavez Ravine

In a move that is straight out of a movie storyline, the most shocking move in free agency goes to the beloved — main protagonist — Atlanta Braves icon Freddie Freeman. The reigning world champion has left the ATL and has chosen to sign with the NL powerhouse and Braves playoff rival LA Dodgers.

"@FreddieFreeman5 has held down 1B for a long time. He comes in at No. 9 on @MLBNetwork's #Top100RightNow." - @ MLB Stats

Frederick, as he's fondly called by Anthony Rizzo, will take his Hall of Fame-worthy career and try to help the LA Dodgers regain their World Series title. The legendary first baseman will have all the help he needs with Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, and the recently acquired Craig Kimbrel to push the Blue Crew to victory this year.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt