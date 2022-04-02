Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction & Match Preview - April 3rd | MLB Spring Training 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be traveling to Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on April 3, to take on the Los Angeles Angels in a Spring Training game. No starting pitchers have been announced for either side as of the writing of this preview.

The Angels are currently sporting an 8-4 record in Spring Training. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are hoping to end a rough 2022 Spring Training as they own a 4-6 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels | Spring Training 2022

Date & Time: Sunday, April 3, 9:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Angels Stadium, Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels Preview

Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Angels

The Angels are coming off a rough year in 2021. The team saw superstar center fielder Mike Trout shelved for the majority of the season due to a leg injury. He joine high-priced third baseman Anthony Rendon on the Injured List and inadvertently watched the rebuilding Seattle Mariners pass them by in terms of fielding a competitive roster.

The Angels have had a much better offseason. Phenomenon Shohei Ohtani won the American League Most Valuable Player, and the team made major additions to its pitching staff by adding stars like Noah Syndergaard and Aaron Loup.

Key Player - Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Arizona Diamondbacks

When fans and media look back on Mike Trout's Angels career as a whole, the 2022 season will likely be the inflection point in terms of evaluation. Will Trout overcome his injuries and reclaim the mantle as one of the most dominant players to play the game? Or will he forever be plagued by nagging injuries that prevent him from getting onto the field on a consistent basis? This game is less about production for Trout and more about his ability to play the game comfortably and without limitations.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff



Is he facing the most pressure of his career this season?



gives his take bit.ly/3uPj5ti Mike Trout is back healthy.Is he facing the most pressure of his career this season? @brandonkscott gives his take Mike Trout is back healthy.Is he facing the most pressure of his career this season? @brandonkscott gives his take 👉 bit.ly/3uPj5ti https://t.co/ksb7jYWTog

Los Angeles Angels Projected Lineup:

Manager Joe Maddon will likely submit the following lineup:

1.Mike Trout (R) CF

2. Shohei Ohtani (L) DH

3. Anthony Rendon (R) 3B

4, Jared Walsh (L) 1B

5. Jo Adell (R) RF

6. Brandon Marsh (L) LF

7. Kurt Suzuki (R) C

8. Michael Stefanic (R) 2B

9. David Fletcher (R) SS

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview

World Series - Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three

After finishing second behind the San Francisco Giants in the National League West, Los Angeles rode a 106-win season to the National League Championship Series, where they lost to the eventual World Series Champions, the Atlanta Braves.

The team lost a pair of stars in Max Scherzer and Corey Seager. Both of the former Dodgers signed megadeals in excess of $30 million per year. Scherzer heade to the New York Mets, and Seager joine the Texas Rangers. The team was happy to bring back Clayton Kershaw and outfielder Chris Taylor, while managing to lure superstar first-baseman Freddie Freeman to the bright lights of Hollywood.

Key Player - Freddie Freeman

Freeman joins the Los Angeles on a massive contract that sets to pay the popular first baseman $162 million over six years. He comes burdened with great expectations as he is expected to bring his magic as a World Series champion to his new team. Plagued by questions associated with his productivity as he ages, Freeman's Atlanta Braves chose to move on from the superstar and 2020 National League Most Valuable Player. He hasn't shown any signs of regression yet, as he is hitting .333 in Spring Training.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff @MLB Freddie Freeman homers for the first time in Dodger blue Freddie Freeman homers for the first time in Dodger blue 👀 @MLB https://t.co/dvfadsoMNO

Los Angeles Dodgers Projected Lineup:

Manager Dave Roberts will likely be submitting the following lineup:

1.Mookie Betts, RF

2. Freddie Freeman, 1B

3, Trea Turner, SS

4, Max Muncy, DH

5, Justin Turner, 3B

6, Will Smith, C

7. Chris Taylor, CF

8. Hanser Alberto, 2B

9. Kevin Pillar, LF

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction

This will be a preview of a matchup between two teams that wish to bring a title to Los Angeles. For the Dodgers, fans can expect a solid outing from their offense. They will be working out the final kinks as they head toward Opening Day. For the Angels, expect Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani to put on an offensive fireworks show as they return to their home ballpark.

Where to watch: Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Fans can catch the matchup between the two ballclubs on Sportsnet LA for Dodgers-Angels coverage

