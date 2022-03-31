"We wouldn’t have Trevor Story without Xander Bogaerts" - Boston Red Sox president considers 2-time World Series champion an integral part of the organization

The Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts are still trying to find a way to keep the two-time World Series shortstop at Fenway Park beyond 2022. "Bogey," as he is fondly called by the Red Sox faithful, has earned so much respect from the Boston front office.

In an interview with WTIC Newstalk in Hartford, Connecticut, Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy praised the commitment and winning mentality shown by Bogaerts to the team.

“We wouldn’t have Trevor Story without Xander Bogaerts,” Kennedy said. “He was the key member of the recruitment effort. What he did to bring Trevor in was extraordinary, reaching out and wanting to add another player to what we hope will be a championship-caliber team.”

The three-time All-Star also drew praise from the club's skipper Alex Cora for being the one to lead the pitch in the signing of who could probably be his eventual replacement Trevor Story. When asked about why he led the recruitment of Story to Boston, he simply replied: "Because I'm obsessed with winning."

MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM @MLBNetworkRadio



ALSO: He is NOT pleased that Matt Chapman will be playing third base in his division.



@RedSox | #RedSox Xander Bogaerts reveals the hand he played in helping recruit Trevor Story to Boston.ALSO: He is NOT pleased that Matt Chapman will be playing third base in his division. Xander Bogaerts reveals the hand he played in helping recruit Trevor Story to Boston. ALSO: He is NOT pleased that Matt Chapman will be playing third base in his division. @RedSox | #RedSox https://t.co/CrImfxHsv8

"Whenever you can get a player like Trevor Story, that's something you shouldn't even think twice about." - Xander Bogaerts in an interview with @MLBNetworkRadio

It will be interesting to see the dynamic between the two former All-Stars Bogaerts and Story, who are both known to play shortstop. How will they mesh in the infield for a full season? For now, Bogey will play his usual role, and Story will adjust and play second baseman.

Whatever the future beckons for the multi-titled shortstop out of Aruba, the Red Sox front office, most especially their president and CEO Sam Kennedy, will exhaust all resources to keep Xander Bogaerts in Beantown.

Xander Bogaerts' career with the Boston Red Sox

Xander Bogaerts has played his entire Major League career for the Boston Red Sox

Back in 2009, the Boston Red Sox scouting department signed a talented youngster from Aruba. Bogaerts signed a contract with a $410,000 signing bonus. Since then, he has been a one-club man.

He was called up to the major league on August 19, 2013. A day later, he made his Red Sox debut against the San Francisco Giants. That same year, he put in a solid performance in the postseason where he batted .296 with two RBIs in twelve postseason games. The Red Sox won the World Series, and that gave the young shortstop his first taste at the championship. He became the youngest player ever to hit a triple in the World Series as seen below:

Red @SurvivingGrady One of the best memories of the 2013 World Series was watching just-turned-21 Xander Bogaerts make things happen. One of the best memories of the 2013 World Series was watching just-turned-21 Xander Bogaerts make things happen. https://t.co/TPHunpswGc

"He will make it into third-base for a leadoff triple."-Fox Sports

Bogaerts continued to be a steady hand in the batting order in the succeeding years as he won the Silver Slugger Award in 2015 and 2016. His second taste of championship gold came in 2018 when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. He was the only member of the team left from the 2013 title-winning campaign.

Bogey's most impressive statistical year happened in 2019. He batted .309/.384/.555 with 33 HR and 117 RBIs on his way to an All-MLB First Team selection, another Silver Slugger Award, and a second All-Star selection.

He added more silverware to his trophy cabinet when he, once again, won the Silver Slugger Award and another All-Star selection in 2021, a year in which he batted .295/.370/.493 with 23 HR and 79 RBIs through 144 games.

Edited by Windy Goodloe