Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees: Opening day lineup predictions - April 7th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Opening Day of the 2022 MLB season is less than four weeks away, and it will be headlined by one of the greatest rivalries in sports as the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox.

This will be a rematch of the 2021 American League Wild Card Game, where a one-game playoff sent the Red Sox on to the next round and the Yankees into an early offseason. Both teams will be anxious and ready for a rematch, with rosters that are capable of making it back to the playoffs in October.

While the majority of the teams will be returning from the 2021 Wild Card Game, both these teams made major moves in the offseason.

The Boston Red Sox added some key players to the lineup this offseason

The main move for the Red Sox was acquiring All-Star shortstop Trevor Story. While the former Rockie hopes to be an All-Star in 2022, he will be vying for a spot at the keystone position.

Story is reportedly going to move to second base for the Red Sox, yielding to Xander Boegarts. The Red Sox will likely have their new second baseman in the middle of the lineup on Opening Day. Story will hope to provide lineup protection for teammate Xander Boegarts and J.D Martinez as well as welcoming the return of defensive wizard Jackie Bradley Jr. after his season with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Manager Alex Cora will indeed be very excited for the balance this Opening Day lineup presents.

On the mound for Boston, Nathan Eovaldi will take the ball for Opening Day

A former Yankee, Eovaldi established himself in Boston's bullpen during their World Series run before claiming a role in the rotation.

The Yankees, meanwhile, made their roster upgrades via trades

While the Yankees were reportedly pursuing top free agents such as Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa, General Manager Brian Cashman looked to make the bulk of his roster improvements via a trade with the Minnesota Twins.

He sent catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela to the Twins for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, third baseman Josh Donaldson and catcher Ben Rortvedt.

The big question for the Yankees is if former All-Star infielder and super utility man DJ LeMahieu can prove himself worthy of a lineup spot after a poor 2021 season.

While manager Aaron Boone will appreciate the versatility offered by his lineup, he knows he will be responsible for a team that will need to generate a high level of offense to accommodate for a pitching staff considered to be the weakness of this roster.

On the mound for the New York Yankees on Opening Day will be ace Gerrit Cole.

Cole is hoping to reestablish himself as one of the top pitchers in the American League and be a steadying force for a Yankees playoff run.

There are few rivalries greater in sport than Yankees-Red Sox. While most would be able to predict what will happen at the end of the season, many will agree that there is no better matchup for Opening Day.

