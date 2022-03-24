"I'm obsessed with winning" - Xander Bogaerts lists his reason for recruiting the newest 2B for the Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts made a major statement this offseason. After reportedly pursuing free agent stars such as Freddie Freeman, Kyle Schwarber, and Nick Castellanos, it was All-Star shortstop Trevor Story the club chose to join the Boston Red Sox in their pursuit of a World Series title. Story agreed to a contract totaling $140 million over six years with the Sox. He will also switch from shortstop, the position he has played since being called up to the Colorado Rockies in 2016, to second base. Why would a shortstop who has averaged more than four wins above replacement be so eager to join a team that wanted him to move from a position he’s called home his entire Major League career? He was swayed by current Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts, a three-time All-Star shortstop campaigned hard for Trevor Story to come to the Boston Red Sox. During the negotiations between Trevor Story and the team, Bogaerts picked up the phone and had a conversation with Story, pitching the passion of the fans, the championship pedigree of the city, and Bogaerts’ own desire to play with one of the best in the game. Bogaerts stated that Story was well-rounded, calling him an impact player with all of the tools to succeed. When asked why he would recruit someone who could potentially take his job in the future and make more money than him, Bogaerts had a simple answer.

Xander Bogaerts is obsessed with winning for the Boston Red Sox

Since being signed by the Red Sox at age 16 in Aruba, Xander Bogaerts has been driven to help bring the city of Boston championships. He was a key player during his rookie season in helping the team win the 2013 World Series, being the youngest player to ever hit a triple in a World Series, and playing stellar defense. Then, in 2019, Bogaerts found himself the only remaining Red Sox player from that 2013 championship on a team that won it all against the Los Angeles Dodgers to bring home another title to Fenway Park.

Currently, Red Sox legend and newly anointed Hall of Famer David Ortiz has the most World Series titles with three. By adding Trevor Story to the team, the Red Sox have arguably the best double play duo in baseball. Combine that with slugger J.D. Martinez and the returns of Chris Sale and Jackie Bradley Jr., and the Red Sox seem poised to make another run at the World Series. For Xander Bogaerts, it’s not about the money or the fame. Xander Bogaerts is chasing immortality in Fenway Park, as he looks not only to tie David Ortiz’s record, but to take the top spot as one of the greatest players in Red Sox history.

