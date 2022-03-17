MLB Free Agency: After missing out on All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, Boston Red Sox face stiff competition for two-time All-Star shortstop

The Boston Red Sox are still looking to add another player to their roster in free agency. With Freddie Freeman signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week, the Red Sox are now eying star shortstop Trevor Story.

Trevor Story has played his entire career with the Colorado Rockies and is one of the biggest names on the free agent market. The Boston Red Sox are reportedly looking to move the star shortstop to the second base position, because they already have a star shortstop in Xander Bogaerts.

Trevor Story has been one of the most consistent shortstops in baseball over the past several seasons. His stats back up this claim. In each of his last three full seasons (excluding 2020), Story has hit at least 24 home runs and 75 or more RBIs. In two of those seasons, he hit 35 or more home runs. The productivity that Story provides from the shortstop position is undeniable.

Trevor Story would be a huge get for the Boston Red Sox. While they may already have an exceptional shortstop in Xander Bogaerts, the Red Sox are looking at moving Story to the second base position. This would be a transition for him, as he has played his entire career at the shortstop position.

How Trevor Story fits in for Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox already have options at second base with Christian Arroyo and Enrique Hernandez, but adding a player like Trevor Story would be a massive upgrade. Trevor Story would soon become one of the game's top-hitting second basemen.

Other teams that have expressed interest in Story include the St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros, and Minnesota Twins. Each of these teams, unlike the Red Sox, have a need at the shortstop position.

Trevor Story during Colorado Rockies v Texas Rangers game

The St. Louis Cardinals have Paul Dejong, but the young shortstop has proven to be inconsistent. The Houston Astros are still looking to re-sign Carlos Correa, but a deal has yet to be made. The Minnesota Twins currently have Jorge Polanco at the postion, but Story would be an improvement.

Trevor Story will remain a player to look out for in the free agent market. Whoever signs him will reap the rewards of a player of that caliber, either at shortstop or second base.

