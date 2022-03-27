"He was a special human being” - Xander Bogaerts to pay tribute to former Boston Red Sox All-Star

Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts is paying tribute to former Red Sox All-Star second baseman and broadcast legend Jerry Remy. Remy, who wore the same number as Bogaerts, died this past October. Bogaerts said that the two had become close friends over the past few years.

Remy played for the Red Sox from 1978-1984 and was a fan favorite. Remy went on to become one of the most famous broadcasters in Boston Red Sox history. Bogaerts will be paying a special tribute to Remy as Bogaerts was Remy's favorite player to watch.

Chris Cotillo @ChrisCotillo



"He was a special human being."



masslive.com/redsox/2022/03… Xander Bogaerts was Jerry Remy's "all-time favorite player." As Bogaerts prepares for 2022, he'll have Remy's No. 2 on his back (and shoulder) as well as the late broadcaster's memory on his mind."He was a special human being." Xander Bogaerts was Jerry Remy's "all-time favorite player." As Bogaerts prepares for 2022, he'll have Remy's No. 2 on his back (and shoulder) as well as the late broadcaster's memory on his mind."He was a special human being."masslive.com/redsox/2022/03…

"Xander Bogaerts was Jerry Remy's 'all-time favorite player.' As Bogaerts prepares for 2022, he'll have Remy's No. 2 on his back (and shoulder) as well as the late broadcaster's memory on his mind. 'He was a special human being.'"-@Xander Bogaerts via Chris Cotillo

Boston Red Sox Player Bio: Jerry Remy

Jerry Remy was born on November 8, 1952 in Fall River, Massachusetts. He was drafted in the eighth round of the 1971 MLB January Draft-Secondary Phase out of Roger Williams University. Remy made his major league debut with the California Angels on April 7, 1975 going one for three.

In December of 1977, the California Angels traded Jerry Remy to the Red Sox for Don Aase and cash considerations. Remy would now be playing for the team he grew up rooting for -- the Red Sox.

Remy was best known for his speed and defense at the second base position. Remy stole, at least, 30 bases four times in his career. His best year was his first year with the Red Sox in 1978. Remy made the All-Star game that year, finishing with 30 stolen bases and a .278 batting average. He would go on to play six more seasons with the Red Sox before retiring in 1984.

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

Following his baseball career, Remy enter the broadcasting booth in 1988. Remy was a color commentator for the Red Sox TV station up until his death last October. Remy is considered by many Red Sox fans to be the voice of the team.

Jerry Remy brought many memories to Red Sox fans and players, so it is really nice to see a current player like Xander Bogaerts pay tribute to the Red Sox legend as everyone mourns his passing this season.

Edited by Windy Goodloe