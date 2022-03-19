MLB Breaking News: Superstar shortstop signs with Minnesota Twins on a record three-year deal, will it change their fortunes in 2022?

Carlos Correa, the 2017 World Series champ, agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Minnesota Twins early Saturday. Correa's seven-year stay with the Houston Astros ends with this trade. Under the contract terms, he will earn $35.1 million per year and will be a free agent again following the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Jeff Passan, a baseball columnist with ESPN, validated the record-breaking news on his official Twitter handle.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Carlos Correa’s deal with the Twins will pay him $35.1 million in each of the three years. No front-loading. He’s got opt-outs after the first and second seasons of the deal. It came together quickly today. And the top free agent of the winter goes to Minnesota in a stunner. Carlos Correa’s deal with the Twins will pay him $35.1 million in each of the three years. No front-loading. He’s got opt-outs after the first and second seasons of the deal. It came together quickly today. And the top free agent of the winter goes to Minnesota in a stunner.

According to Fox 26 Houston, the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, and Los Angeles Dodgers have all contacted Correa's management. However, leaving all the contenders behind, Carlos Correa decided to bring his talents to the team at the bottom of the AL Central.

Carlos Correa previously turned down a 10-year, $275 million offer from the Detroit Tigers. Correa's choice of the Twins was surprising, given that they have lost 18 consecutive playoff games. Moreover, the Twins finished the 2021 campaign with a sub-par 73-89 record.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Correa hired Scott Boras as his new agent. Scott negotiated several large contracts that were paid out before the lockout, hinting that Carlos' services would be costly. After New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer ($43.3 million), Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole ($36 million), and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout ($35.5 million), his average salary became the fourth-highest in baseball.

Carlos Correa has already had a lot of success as a visiting player in Minnesota. In 15 games at Target Field, he has a .413 batting average (26 for 63), five home runs, and 20 RBIs. His 1.205 OPS is the highest he's ever had. Minnesota has not returned to the World Series since capturing the championship in 1991, and has lost its previous eight playoff series since defeating Oakland in the AL Division Series in 2002.

However, the Twins have made a massive move for the time being. Last season, Correa hit.279/.366/.485 (131 OPS+) with 26 home homers. For his outstanding play at shortstop, he was named to his second career All-Star Game and won his first Gold Glove Award. He also tied for sixth place in the Most Valuable Player Award voting - the best performance in his career.

Which are the career highlights of Carlos Correa?

Carlos Correa #1 hits a single against the Atlanta Braves

-Despite being the youngest high-profile athlete to enter the 2012 Prominent League Baseball draft, numerous major publications, including Sports Illustrated and ESPN, predicted Correa to be a top-ten choice in the months leading up to the event.

-During this stretch, Carlos Correa was named Astros Player of the Month and was the youngest player picked to represent the Western Division All-Stars in the 2013 Midwest League All-Star Game.

-He won the AL Outstanding Rookie Award at the 2015 Players' Choice Awards.

-In a season in which the Astros were also named the AL Gold Glove Team, Correa received his first career Gold Glove and AL Platinum Glove Award.

