“I’ll be surprised if he pitches tomorrow — rain or no rain” - trouble hits New York Mets camp, Jacob deGrom may miss Opening Day

Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets felt discomfort in his right shoulder while throwing a long toss and will not make his planned spring debut on Friday. The 33-year-old deGrom has already established himself as one of the most outstanding pitchers of this age, forming one of the best one-two punches with freshly-signed Max Scherzer. If he misses time due to this shoulder injury, it will be his second consecutive season to miss time due to arm problems.

News of New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom's shoulder tightness was posted on Twitter by Jon Heyman, an MLB Network and Audacy Sports insider.

"Jake deGrom goes for an MRI today on his right shoulder. Opening Day start is undetermined." - @ Jon Heyman

"Jake deGrom goes for an MRI today on his right shoulder. Opening Day start is undetermined." - @ Jon Heyman

The New York Mets have withdrawn deGrom from his planned start against the St. Louis Cardinals. Since Jacob will undergo an MRI evaluation, his availability for Opening Day is doubtful. The New York Mets title hopes are primarily reliant on Jacob deGrom. For the club to properly compete, the elite pitcher must be fully healthy.

"The Mets have officially scratched Jacob deGrom from his scheduled start today. He will receive an MRI exam, following yesterday's shoulder tightness while playing catch." - @ Mike Puma

"The Mets have officially scratched Jacob deGrom from his scheduled start today. He will receive an MRI exam, following yesterday’s shoulder tightness while playing catch." - @ Mike Puma

Although shoulder soreness isn't usually a cause for worry, deGrom dealt with it last season. Early in the season, the Mets ace began to have discomfort. He was able to pitch through it, but he finally damaged his right elbow's UCL and was forced to sit out the rest of the season. DeGrom made a full recovery in time to finish out the season, but New York struggled without him.

"Jacob deGrom has thrown off the mound, says Buck Showalter. Billy Eppler, who has not yet met deGrom, indicated he is not concerned about the ace's arm health per the information he has received from trainers and coaches. deGrom last season dealt with a right forearm injury." - @ Deesha

"Jacob deGrom has thrown off the mound, says Buck Showalter. Billy Eppler, who has not yet met deGrom, indicated he is not concerned about the ace’s arm health per the information he has received from trainers and coaches. deGrom last season dealt with a right forearm injury." - @ Deesha

Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets

How New York Mets plan to cope up in the absence of Jacob deGrom

The Mets will start Felix Pena, a non-roster righty, in deGrom's stead in today's Grapefruit League game. If deGrom is ruled out for Opening Day, look for freshly signed right-hander Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner with a record-setting three-year, $130 million contract, to face his old team.

