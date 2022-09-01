New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 1| 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets won Game 2 of the three-match series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. At 1-1, the final game is scheduled to take place on September 1.

"Sounded 'em and got the W". #MetsWin #LGM- New York Mets

Both teams are battling it out to be the absolute best in the National League. The Mets are top in the East and the Dodgers in the west. However, the situation in the east seems a little tricky. Right behind New York are the Atlanta Braves, the defending champions. Only three wins separate the two sides as of now. Game 3 will decide if the Mets get a chance to increase their lead or not.

In the West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in cruise control. They are way ahead of the second-placed San Diego Padres. The Dodgers are having an incredible season with an exceptional win/loss ratio of 90/39. These numbers are simply phenomenal and the best in the entire league. There is hardly any difference between their home and away record.

Both matches between the Mets and the Dodgers have been close ones. Los Angeles won the first game 4-3, and the Mets clinched the second 2-1. Here we are for the final game of the series. This is anybody's game.

"First to 90 wins". - Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Match Details

Match: Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Thursday, September 1, 04:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, New York City, New York

Odds: New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under New York Mets +125 +1.5 (-120) U 7.5 (-115) Los Angeles Dodgers -145 -1.5 (+110) O 7.5 (-105)

The odds slightly favor the Dodgers for Game 3.

Mets vs. Dodgers Pick

Clayton Kershaw is looking to make his comeback after almost a month for the Dodgers. The 34-year-old veteran has achieved everything this game has to offer. His expertise could be of great value in this third and final game. His ability can make all the difference against the Mets. Worthy pick of the game.

Take a look at the career stats of Clayton Kershaw

GP ER SR W L WHIP ERA 394 704 2758 192 87 1.00 2.49

The w/l ratio and the ERA just shows how big of a winner Clayton is.

Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction

This is probably one of those games where the decision can go either way. However, the odds are slightly in favor of the Los Angeles Dodgers because of their overall campaign. Since the New York Mets won their last game and are playing at home, anything is possible. As far as the neutrals are concerned, this is a great game to watch.

Pick/Prediciton: Mets U 7.5 (-115)

