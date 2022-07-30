New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions July 30, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins play the second game of a three-game series today at LoanDepot Park.

Sandy Alcantara had a bit of a rough outing last night, he was bounced around for four runs. While he did receive decent run support, Miami's bullpen couldn't hold on. The Metropolitans went on to win 6-4.

"TOUCH 'EM ALL," - Mets

Pitching today are Carlos Carrasco for the Mets and Nick Neidert for the Marlins.

Carrasco has been solid in his second season with the Mets and has been electric in the month of July, allowing just three runs in four starts. He enters play with a record of 10-4 and an ERA just above four.

Nick Neidert was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville to start tonight for the Fish. He has seven starts in 2021 and had an earned run average of 4.54. However, this year, he's been great in the minors, pitching 40 innings holding an ERA of 2.25.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Saturday, June 30, 6:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, FL

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Mets -1.5 (-118) -190 Over 7.5 (-120) Yes (+110) Marlins +1.5 (-102) +160 Under 7.5 (-102) No (-130)

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Guys like Pete Alonso foam at the mouth when they have the opportunity to face a young pitcher like Neidert. Alonso has been seeing the ball well since returning from the All-Star break, and it'll look like a grapefruit coming out of Neidert's hand. A home run is a good bet, but an RBI is a safe bet.

Pete Alonso to Record an RBI

Pete Alonso is fifth in the majors with 26 dingers.

A mediocre pitcher and a question mark are starting in today's game. While Neidert may shock bettors and have an outstanding performance today, he will likely need an inning or two to settle in. Combining that with Carrasco's inconsistency, there's a high likelihood of a run in the first inning.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (+110)

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Prediction

While Neidert has been impressive in Triple-A, that level of performance does not always translate to the show. So while there is a chance he's the next Nolan Ryan, it's far more likely that the Metropolitans will light him up for 5+ runs. However, at risk of Carrasco being lit up, the over is a good move for bettors.

New York -1.5 (-118) & Over 7.5 Runs (-120)

