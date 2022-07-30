New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions July 30, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins play the second game of a three-game series today at LoanDepot Park.
Sandy Alcantara had a bit of a rough outing last night, he was bounced around for four runs. While he did receive decent run support, Miami's bullpen couldn't hold on. The Metropolitans went on to win 6-4.
"TOUCH 'EM ALL," - Mets
Pitching today are Carlos Carrasco for the Mets and Nick Neidert for the Marlins.
Carrasco has been solid in his second season with the Mets and has been electric in the month of July, allowing just three runs in four starts. He enters play with a record of 10-4 and an ERA just above four.
Nick Neidert was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville to start tonight for the Fish. He has seven starts in 2021 and had an earned run average of 4.54. However, this year, he's been great in the minors, pitching 40 innings holding an ERA of 2.25.
New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Match Details
Fixture: New York Mets @ Miami Marlins
Date & Time: Saturday, June 30, 6:10 p.m. EDT
Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, FL
New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds
New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks
Guys like Pete Alonso foam at the mouth when they have the opportunity to face a young pitcher like Neidert. Alonso has been seeing the ball well since returning from the All-Star break, and it'll look like a grapefruit coming out of Neidert's hand. A home run is a good bet, but an RBI is a safe bet.
Pete Alonso to Record an RBI
A mediocre pitcher and a question mark are starting in today's game. While Neidert may shock bettors and have an outstanding performance today, he will likely need an inning or two to settle in. Combining that with Carrasco's inconsistency, there's a high likelihood of a run in the first inning.
A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (+110)
New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Prediction
While Neidert has been impressive in Triple-A, that level of performance does not always translate to the show. So while there is a chance he's the next Nolan Ryan, it's far more likely that the Metropolitans will light him up for 5+ runs. However, at risk of Carrasco being lit up, the over is a good move for bettors.
New York -1.5 (-118) & Over 7.5 Runs (-120)
