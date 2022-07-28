New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will host the New York Yankees on Wednesday night. The Mets defeated the Yankees 6-3 on Tuesday to improve to 60-37 on the season. Meanwhile, the Yankees now find themselves at 66-32 on the year after losing Tuesday's game. The Mets have been a solid team while home, sporting a 30-17 record as hosts this year.

Max Scherzer, who is 6-2 with a 2.28 ERA over 12 starts, will be taking the mound Wednesday for the home team. He'll be trying to navigate a very solid Yankees lineup that scores the most runs per game in the MLB. In his last start, Scherzer tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while striking out eight.

Scherzer has been excellent in his previous six starts, carrying a 1.66 ERA over that span. He's faced the Yankees four times in his career but just once in the last nine years. We'll see if he can add to what's been a great season already on Wednesday.

Domingo German will be on the hill Wednesday for the Yankees. He's made just one start this year, and will be matched up with a lineup that is ranked #5 in runs per game in the majors. Last start versus Houston, German lasted just three frames, allowing six hits and five earned runs. He looked very rusty in that start and might have a quick leash on Wednesday if he's ineffective early on.

The Mets will look to give Scherzer more run support than they did last Friday when they lost 4-1 to the San Diego Padres.

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 27, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under New York Yankees +160 +1.5 (-140) Over 7.5 (+100) New York Mets -180 -1.5 (+120) Under 7.5 (-120)

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

Aaron Judge homered in the first inning of Tuesday's game and collected a single later on. Judge has also been red-hot lately, holding a 1.18 OPS over the last month, so look for him to keep producing Wednesday night.

Pick: Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

Marte has also been good recently, as he carries a .948 OPS over the last month. He homered and doubled yesterday, so look for him to keep raking from the top of the order in this one.

Pick: Starling Marte Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Betting Prediction

Max Scherzer has been lights-out recently, but the Yankees have arguably the best offense in the league. Also, the over is 9-2 in the visitors' last 11 road games. The over has also hit in 14 of 17 for the team from the Bronx, so expect that trend to continue.

Prediction: Game Total Over 7 Runs (-120)

