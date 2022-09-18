New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 18| 2022 MLB Season

The final game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates starts on Sunday afternoon. The four-game series is currently being led 3-0 by the Mets as they have convincingly defeated their opponents. Game 4 will be played on the Mets' home field.

New York have been dominant this season, still leading the National League East division, ahead of the Atlanta Braves. They have crossed the 90- mark in wins and are 92-55 for the season. Both home (49-26) and away (43-29) records are phenomenal and the key to their success. With three consecutive wins, they are 6-4 in their last 10 and the Pirates don't seem to have any reasonable hopes of victory.

Pittsburgh are currently last in the NL Central with a poor (55-91) record. Their home (28-43) and away (27-48) records tell the story of their miserable season. They are 5-5 in their last 10, with three of those defeats coming at the hands of the Mets. The Pirates would like to end the season on a high note and get some wins. That would definitely encourage the fans and help the team prepare for next season.

Game 4 will be played on Sunday afternoon. The Mets will be looking to make it four in a row and get a clean sweep. Pittsburgh should look to just enjoy themselves on the field and give their best. They might win their game against New York if they play with a free mind. With all that said, it is still difficult to win against the strongest team in the division.

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates match details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Sunday, September 18, 01:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, New York City, New York

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates betting odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under New York Mets -450 -1.5 (-180) U 6.5 (-105) Pittsburgh Pirates +360 +1.5 (+155) O 6.5 (-115)

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates pick

There can be no questions as to who should be the pick for today's game. Jason DeGrom is available to pitch for the Mets and there is hardly any better option in the entire league than him. His statistics are off the roof and it will be extremely difficult for the Pirates to ignore him. DeGrom is the definite pick of the game.

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates prediction

Game 4 between the Mets and the Pirates should go in favor of the home team. They are just too strong to lose to this Pittsburgh side. The Pirates will have to be at their absolute best to have any chance and the likelihood of that is slim.

Pick/Prediction: Mets -1.5 (-180).

