New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions for September 5, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates open a three-game set with an afternoon game.

The New York Mets may be falling to the same fate as the 2021 Phillies. They have been in first place in the National League East for almost the entire season, but as the season is coming to a close, the Braves are closing the gap right when it matters.

Pitching in this one is Taijuan Walker for the Mets and Mitch Keller for the Pirates.

Walker has been Mr. Consistent for the Mets, as they have had severe injury problems all season long. He's allowed only nine runs in his last four games, with one of them being a shutout -- his seventh shutout of the season.

Much like the Pirates, Keller is having a mediocre season. He finished last season with an earned run average of 6.17, so he is improving by posting a 4.43 ERA this season.

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Monday, September 5, 12:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Totals Mets -1.5 (-128) Yes (-105) Over 5 Runs (-104) Pirates +1.5 (+106) No (-120) Over 3 Runs (-130)

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Best Picks

Keller has kept up his end of the NRFI in nine of his last ten starts. Walker is a stud, and a shutout is entirely on the table facing Pittsburgh. With how quiet the Mets bats have been, it may be a few innings before we see some runs.

No Runs in the First Inning (-120)

Taijuan Walker has shut out the first inning in four consecutive starts.

As stated, the Mets' offense has been sporadic, they have had a few solid performances recently. However, they have scored three runs or less in six of their last eight games. Three runs should be enough to win this game, but the over won't even come close to hitting.

Under 8.5 Runs (-115)

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Predictions

This is just the series the Mets need with their lead in the NL East diminishing. If facing the lowly Pirates wasn't good enough, the Mets have their three aces going in this set -- Walker, deGrom, and Bassitt. Two out of three are guaranteed, but a sweep is all but guaranteed.

Mets -1.5 (-128)

