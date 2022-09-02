New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will take on the Washington Nationals on Friday.

The Mets are currently in the top spot in the National League East with 84 wins at a winning percentage of 0.636. They are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups. They have a great home record of 45-21.

" All smiles " - Mets

The Nationals are in last place in the National League East and this season is over for them. They have a record of 45-86 this season at a winning percentage of 0.344 this season. They are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups.

"hiMeneses"- Nationals

The Mets have played brilliantly this season. They are a complete team and every player has contributed to their success. Sterling Marte have contributed a lot to the teams scoring. He has an OPS of 0.825, 63 RBIs, 16 home runs at an average of 0.295 this season.

The Nationals have not scored enough this season. They are dependent on Lane Thomas in batting. Even with an average season, he is one of their best players. He has an OPS of 0.702, 14home runs with an average of 0.240 this season.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Friday, September 2, 7:10 pm EDT

Venue: Citi Field, New York City, New York

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER WASHINGTON NATIONALS +230 +1.5(+105) o8(-105) NEW YORK METS -270 -1.5(-120) u8(-114)

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals best picks

David Peterson will start for the Mets. He has been super this season with an ERA of 3.21 and a WHIP of 1.28. He will play a crucial role in this match. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 0.00 with 7 Ks with a 1-0 record.

Josiah Gray will start for the Nationals. Irrespective of the season they have had, Josiah has contributed positively to the team. He has an ERA of 4.37, 140 Ks with a 7-3 record this season.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals prediction

Both teams are coming into this game with a win. Both teams will be motivated to do well.

Their season record and past performances by the Mets give them a big boost. Pitchers are doing a great job along with the runners. Peterson's current form makes them favorites in this game.

The Nationals are coming into this game with back-to-back wins. They have done pretty well while scoring in their last two games.

The overall team composition of the Mets and the struggles of the Nationals gives the Mets an edge.

Prediction :- The Mets will win this game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy