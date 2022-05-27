New York Mets: 5 players most likely to be traded in 2022 

The New York Mets are in the midst of one of their best seasons ever. Despite losing some key members of their ballclub, Buck Showalter has guided the team to a comfortable seven-game lead over the defending World Series Champions in the Atlanta Braves. The team stumbled recently, losing their away series to the San Francisco Giants; however, they still remain tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the most wins in the National League. Even though the roster is good enough to put them in a very strong position to make the playoffs, the team is undoutedly a piece or two away from being a bonafide World Series contender and will likely be searching for an extra piece or two at the trade deadline. To get new players, they'll need to trade players of their own.

Here are 5 players most likely to be traded from the New York Mets in 2022

5. David Peterson

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game One

In the wake of injuries to the New York Mets trio of Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Tylor Megill, a few players have stepped up to fill the void, as well as Peterson. The southpaw was a first-round pick out of the University of Oregon in 2014 and seems to finally be living up to the potential and promise he showed as a prospect as he is sporting a stellar 2.16 earned run average on the season through four starts. That level of production also means Peterson will be immensely valuable to sellers as a solid left-handed starting pitcher who won't hit free agency until the end of the 2026 season. An asset like this is what can help the New York Mets acquire a bonafide gamechanger at the trade deadline this summer; however, the trade would have to bring in a player that is truly elite to make the deal worth it.

4. Brett Baty

2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

The former first-round pick has slugged his way through the New York Mets minor league system since being drafted in 2019 out of Lake Travis, Texas, and is ahead of schedule at AA Binghamton as he holds 75 extra base hits in nearly a full season's worth of work. Baty is a valuable, yet dispensable, trade chip for the New York Mets who, somewhat, has the deck stacked against him. He is the only remaining top prospect who wasn't drafted by team president Sandy Alderson. Alderson had no qualms about dealing slick fielding Pete Crow Armstrong to the Chicago Cubs last year, amd Baty seems just as likely of an asset to move if he brings back a contributor for the next half of 2022.

3. Ronny Mauricio

Although the infield prospect has lost some of his shine over the last couple of years however, Mauricio is still ranked as Major League Baseball's 73rd best prospect. The switch-hitting shortstop doesn't have much of a path to the New York Mets roster with Francisco Lindor having, at least, a decade left at shortstop. Mauricio is having a solid season in AA, and he has plenty of development left in his career. In 2022, the young infielder has hit six homers and stolen six bases.

2. Mark Vientos

This photo is courtesy of the New York Post- Mark Vientos New York Mets

Of the Mets' prospects, Viento's offensive potential will likely prove incredibly tantalizing for teams who are looking for a power bat of the future. The 22-year-old has developed his power over the last year and has experience working at multiple positions for the New York Mets. With many analysts projecting him to break into the big leagues this year, he will be as ready-made of a prospect the New York Mets can offer.

1. Dominic Smith

New York Mets v San Francisco Giants

Of the members of the organization on this list, Smith is the only one who likely wants to be traded at this point. The first baseman feels that he has proven everything he's needed to in order to be a staple in a Major League lineup and made that clear to Mets brass. However, when MLB RBI leader Pete "Polar Bear" Alonso is entrenched at first, Smith has to settle for DH, pinch hitting, and off-day opportunities. The San Diego Padres almost acquired Smith this season as they hoped they could get him to repeat his 2020 season that saw the former first round pick produce a staggering .993 OPS; however, the deal fell through.

Anthony Rieber @AnthonyRieber Dominic Smith to Newsday before tonight's game: "If there’s a team out there that wants me to play and wants to let me play, I would love to play every day. That’s just how I feel about that.” Full story: newsday.com/sports/basebal… Dominic Smith to Newsday before tonight's game: "If there’s a team out there that wants me to play and wants to let me play, I would love to play every day. That’s just how I feel about that.” Full story: newsday.com/sports/basebal…

"If there’s a team out there that wants me to play and wants to let me play, I would love to play every day. That’s just how I feel about that."- Dominic Smith

If the Mets find a suitable trade partner, Smith is as good as gone.

Breaking News, Latest News, Exclusives and Opinion Articles from Sportskeeda on Facebook. Like Now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe