"Who wouldn't want to play every day?" - New York Mets first baseman addresses trade rumors after hitting homerun, evidently frustrated with lack of playing time

The New York Mets have a lot of problems entering Opening Day for the 2022 Major League Baseball season. However, from the perspective of the Mets, the team's problem with first-baseman and outfielder Dominic Smith is an ideal one. Smith provides an intriguing combination of the ability to hit for power and average for the New York Mets while playing solidly above-average defense at first base. However, the issue is that the Mets already have one of the best, young first baseman in the game of Major League Baseball right now in Pete "Polar Bear" Alonso. Alonso is an offensive anchor and leader of the team who has continually expressed his desire to remain at first base.

The Mets have done their best to try and build a lineup that features both of the hitters, trying Smith out in left field. However, Smith's defensive value plummeted when he moved to the outfield, and the acquisitions of outfielders Mark Canha and Starling Marte via free agency give Smith a much smaller window of opportunity, which has caused the former first-round pick's frustration to boil over.

"Who wouldn't want to play every day? That's common sense. I can't trade myself, and I can't put myself in the lineup. All I can do is show what I can out on the field."

Dom Smith addresses trade rumors:

Smith has felt that he's done everything he can to earn a starting lineup in the upgraded New York Mets lineup. He's hitting .440 in Spring Training, and expressed a willingness to play outfield or DH for the team, if Pete Alonso needs to remain at first base. His frustration has seemed to reach a boiling point, as rumors swirled last week of Smith being part of a trade package between the Mets and the San Diego Padres. When the deal fell through, Smith felt anxious and that his options to be in a starting lineup had dwindled.

Dom Smith just launched a three-run homer against the Astros

Smith was the 11th overall pick for New York in the first round of the 2011 Major League Baseball Draft. His best stretch in the Major League came during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, where he managed to clobber pitching for 21 homers and 31 doubles in a 140-game stretch. Smith took a major step back in the 2021 season as he slugged a paltry .363, prompting the Mets to pursue other offensive options. However, Smith has seemed to rediscover his offensive talent in Spring Training, and if the Mets won't give him a chance, he's intent on convincing other teams to give him his shot.

