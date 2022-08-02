New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Monday, August 1st

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Preview: Back the Mets offense to show up in this one

The New York Mets will head to our Nation's capitol tonight to begin their series with the Washington Nationals. This season, the Mets have been one of the best road teams in the league, compiling a 33-20 record away from Queens. In their last 10 road games, the Mets are a very respectable 8-2. Tonight, they will look for their offense to lead the way and put up some runs against the Nationals. If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

New York Mets Preview:

"Mad Max takes the hill. #LGM"- @Mets

The New York Mets come into this series holding a 3-game lead in their division over the Atlanta Braves. This series provides an opportunity to gain separation and maintain their lead. They will send Max Scherzer to the mound tonight, and he has been fantastic so far this season. Scherzer has a 6-2 record on the season to go along with an ERA of 2.09.

The Mets offense has been led by Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. They will look to these two sluggers to produce runs and key hits again tonight. The New York offense ranks in the top 10 in the MLB in many important offensive categories. They also rank in the top 5 in the league in runs per game, putting up 4.70 runs per 9 innings.

The key to victory for the Mets is to give Scherzer some run support early so he can keep his pitch count down.

Washington Nationals Preview:

"New day. New series."- @Nationals

The Washington Nationals currently have the worst record in the MLB, and sit 30 games behind the Mets for first place in the NL East. The offense hasn't been a problem for the Nationals; instead, they've had a lot of trouble with their pitching staff. Both the starting rotation and the bullpen rank in the bottom 5 for the MLB in terms of ERA.

Tonight, they will send Patrick Corbin to the mound, and he is having a season to forget. Corbin currently has a 4-14 record to go with an ERA of over 6.00. He has gone toe-to-toe with the Mets' lineup twice this season and hasn't faired well. In 8 innings, Corbin has given up 9 earned runs. This is not an ideal matchup for the southpaw.

Pick/Prediction: New York Mets Team Total over 5 (-115)

The New York Mets have had a lot of success with Patrick Corbin and that doesn't seem likely to change tonight. We're going to go with the Mets to score 6+ runs in this one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far